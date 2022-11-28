Reactions as Aboubakar inspires Cameroon to a 3-3 draw against Serbia

The Indomitable Lions needed a positive result after a 1-0 loss to Switzerland in their group opener last week.

From a corner kick, Jean-Charles Castelletto converted a flick-on from Nicolas Nkoulouin in the 29th minute to put Cameroon in front.

Strahinja Pavlović headed in a free kick by Dušan Tadić to equalize for Serbia in the 45th minute.

Andrija Živković found Sergej Milinković-Savić at the edge of the box to score in additional time to put Serbia in front going to the halftime break.

To start the second half, Živković also assisted Aleksandar Mitrović to put Serbia two goals up.

Cameroon boss Rigobert Song then introduced his captain Vincent Aboubakar a move that changed the course of the game.

Aboubakar was played through on goal by Castelletto and chipped the Serbian goalkeeper to pull one back for Cameroon in the 64th minute.

Just two minutes later Aboubakar turned provider for Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to score the equalizer.

Serbia had chances late but the Indomitable Lions held on to force a draw and earn their first point of the tournament.

Reactions to Aboubakar

Aboubakar rose to the top of the trends on social media after his performance inspired the comeback of Cameroon against Serbia.

The 30-year-old Aboubakar plays in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr and is one of the most prolific strikers on the continent.

The decision to bench Aboubakar baffled many football fans according to the reactions on social media given his record of 33 goals with the Cameroon national team.

Aboubakar became the first African player to score and assist in a World Cup fixture since 1966.

Aboubakar was the top scorer at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held this year and some Cameroon fans were of the opinion that if he started they would have won the game.

Despite the comeback victory, some Cameroon fans are already dreading their potential exit from the tournament ahead of their final group game.