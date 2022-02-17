Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has predicted that top European clubs will be interested in signing RB Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi after the youngster's impressive showing against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.
Hargreaves expects Bayern, Liverpool, others to start a bidding war for £33m-rated Karim Adeyemi
Most top European clubs are keeping track of Karim Adeyemi's progress at RB Salzburg
The 20-year-old German footballer played for 87 minutes as his Austrian club picked up an impressive 1-1 draw against German champions Bayern Munich at the Red Bull Arena.
Adeyemi impressed against potential suitors Bayern Munich
Following his impressive performance, Hargreaves told BT Sport that many European clubs will be eager to sanction a deal for a player who could perform so well against Bayern.
"That young man, a lot of teams are going to be getting the cheque book out," Hargreaves stated.
"Because against a team like Bayern Munich, a team of world class players, he stepped up to the stage and at 20 years old... that is pretty staggering for such a young player."
Hoddle backs 'star' Adeyemi
Former England manager Glenn Hoddle agreed with Hargreaves' opinion, stating that Adeyemi was the star of the match with his ability with both feet.
Hoddle said: "He was the star. He is always looking to go in behind with the ball or without. He has stop start ability, he favours his left but he has got a right as well.
"Give him half a yard and he will turn you. All round, he looks a fabulous player at 20 years of age."
Wednesday opponents Bayern Munich are said to be at the front of the queue to sign the Adeyemi but Liverpool, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Inter Milan are all credited with an interest in the services of the highly-rated forward.
