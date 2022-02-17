TRANSFER GIST

Hargreaves expects Bayern, Liverpool, others to start a bidding war for £33m-rated Karim Adeyemi

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Most top European clubs are keeping track of Karim Adeyemi's progress at RB Salzburg

Karim Adeyemi has been one of the break-out stars from the 2021/22 Champions League season (IMAGO/Sven Simon)
Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has predicted that top European clubs will be interested in signing RB Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi after the youngster's impressive showing against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old German footballer played for 87 minutes as his Austrian club picked up an impressive 1-1 draw against German champions Bayern Munich at the Red Bull Arena.

Following his impressive performance, Hargreaves told BT Sport that many European clubs will be eager to sanction a deal for a player who could perform so well against Bayern.

Chukwubuike Adamu (middle) celebrates with Karim Adeyemi(Right) and RB Salzburg teammate after scoring the opener against Bayern Munich in the Champions league Roun d of 16 fixture on Wednesday night
"That young man, a lot of teams are going to be getting the cheque book out," Hargreaves stated.

"Because against a team like Bayern Munich, a team of world class players, he stepped up to the stage and at 20 years old... that is pretty staggering for such a young player."

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle agreed with Hargreaves' opinion, stating that Adeyemi was the star of the match with his ability with both feet.

Karim Adeyemi (L) scored three goals in the group stages to help Salzburg reach the last 16 of the Champions League
Hoddle said: "He was the star. He is always looking to go in behind with the ball or without. He has stop start ability, he favours his left but he has got a right as well.

"Give him half a yard and he will turn you. All round, he looks a fabulous player at 20 years of age."

Wednesday opponents Bayern Munich are said to be at the front of the queue to sign the Adeyemi but Liverpool, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Inter Milan are all credited with an interest in the services of the highly-rated forward.

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

