RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

RB Leipzig's Marsch, Gulacsi test positive for Covid

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Leipzig head coach Jesse Marsch (L) and Hungarian goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi (R) have tested positive for Covid-19

Leipzig head coach Jesse Marsch (L) and Hungarian goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi (R) have tested positive for Covid-19 Creator: Odd ANDERSEN
Leipzig head coach Jesse Marsch (L) and Hungarian goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi (R) have tested positive for Covid-19 Creator: Odd ANDERSEN

RB Leipzig's American head coach Jesse Marsch and captain Peter Gulacsi will both miss Wednesday's Champions League match at Brugge after testing positive for Covid-19.

Recommended articles

The absence of goalkeeper Gulacsi is a further blow to Leipzig in Belgium with forwards Yussuf Poulsen and Dani Olmo already sidelined by injury.

With Marsch also out, assistant coach Achim Beierlorzer will be in charge in Belgium, the club has said.

With one point from their first four European games, Leipzig are bottom of their group and must beat Club Brugge to keep alive hopes of finishing third to qualify for the knock-out rounds of the Europa League.

Marsch and Gulacsi have both tested positive despite being fully vaccinated, as is the entire Leipzig squad and staff.

In a press release Tuesday, the Bundesliga club also revealed that they "will soon begin carrying out booster vaccinations".

Marsch's assistant coach Marco Kurth also misses the away match after a positive case of the virus in his immediate family.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Closed door season costs Tottenham £80m loss

Closed door season costs Tottenham £80m loss

AFCON 2021: HUGE BLOW as Super Eagles lose Osimhen, Napoli star out for 3 months

AFCON 2021: HUGE BLOW as Super Eagles lose Osimhen, Napoli star out for 3 months

RB Leipzig's Marsch, Gulacsi test positive for Covid

RB Leipzig's Marsch, Gulacsi test positive for Covid

Super Eagles defender Jamilu Collins shows off style rocking all-white outfit [Photos]

Super Eagles defender Jamilu Collins shows off style rocking all-white outfit [Photos]

Begiristain the key to Guardiola's longevity at Man City

Begiristain the key to Guardiola's longevity at Man City

Messi hails Ronaldo ahead of Ballon d'Or award

Messi hails Ronaldo ahead of Ballon d'Or award

Corruption blights Kenya's quest for football glory

Corruption blights Kenya's quest for football glory

Umar Sadiq the latest striker linked to Barcelona

Umar Sadiq the latest striker linked to Barcelona

Champions League Preview: The 13 teams who can qualify for the round of 16

Champions League Preview: The 13 teams who can qualify for the round of 16

Trending

8 facts about Nigerian Noah Okafor who helped Switzerland beat Italy to World Cup ticket

Noah Okafor has been a revelation for Switzerland in World Cup qualifying [via Instagram: freshfocus_swiss]

World Cup Playoffs: 5 teams the Super Eagles could face in the African Qualifiers

Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Collins and Chidozie Awaziem (Super Eagles/Instagram)

Exclusive: Cameroon mentally tougher than Nigeria - N'Kono

Thomas Nkono believes Nigeria suffered for their relative lack of mental strength in epic Cameroon encounters

NGA vs CPV: Preview, key talking points, and all you need to know about the Super Eagles, Cape Verde tie

Super Eagles in Tangier, Morocco.