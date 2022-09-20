PREMIER LEAGUE

Chelsea 'served another breakfast' as RB Leipzig win the tussle for Christoph Freund

After Marina Granovskaia resigned, Todd Boehly, Chelsea's co-owner and chairman, took over as the club's sporting director position on temporary basis.

Red Bull Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund has confirmed he will remain at the Austrian champions amid interest from Chelsea.

This comes after RB Salzburg CEO Stephan Reiter denied that Premier League side Chelsea were close to hiring Freund as their new sporting director.

The 45-year-old had emerged as the favourite to fill the vacancy at the London club and was reported to have held talks with the Blues' new chairman Todd Boehly.

On Tuesday, Freund revealed his future was tied to the Austrian giants. “As I have already confirmed in interviews, Chelsea FC was interested in me,” he said.

“When such a big club asks, it not only honours me and the work of FC Red Bull Salzburg, it is of course also a circumstance that entails personal considerations. But I’ve come to the conclusion that I’m in the best of hands with FC Red Bull Salzburg and that a change is out of the question for me.

“We’re in the middle of a very intense phase and have important tasks to do in the (Austrian) Bundesliga, Cup and Champions League — that’s what my focus and concentration are all on.”

After Marina Granovskaia resigned as director, Boehly, Chelsea's co-owner and chairman, took over as the club's interim sporting director.

Paris Saint-Germain's Luis Campos has also been linked with the role but has ruled himself out.

“I have a three-year deal here at PSG, as I wanted, and I’ve joined this club because I’m convinced we can do something extraordinary. I’ve the right energy to fight for PSG and do something great here,” Campos said.

According to reports, Bayer Leverkusen’s Tim Steidten is also under consideration for the vacant position at Stamford Bridge.

