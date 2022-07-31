Man United concede against another LaLiga side; held by Rayo Vallecano

United was held to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford with Ivorian youngster, Amad Diallo on the score sheet for the Red Devils.

Pulse Nigeria

Alvaro Garcia netted Rayo Vallecano's goal as United conceded another goal in the space of 24 hours against Spanish opposition.

The match saw also saw the return of Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo but it was a couple of Manchester United youngsters led by 18-year-old Alejandro Garnacho who stole the show in Erik Ten Hag’s home debut.

Pulse Nigeria

The match in brief

After a dominant display that ended in a narrow 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in Oslo on Sunday, Manchester United was looking to bounce back to winning ways.

However, they nearly conceded an early goal when just after kickoff, Tom Heaton was alert to deny Rayo an early lead with a smart save to stop Garcia.

Pulse Nigeria

Ronaldo, played by Donny van de Beek, and Tahith Chong, who was set up by Garnacho, should have broken the deadlock but both players failed at a crucial time.

Former Manchester United striker, Radamel Falcao was the other Rayo player who came closest for the away in the first half but he was quickly closed down by Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

The first half ended with nothing to separate both teams.

Man United will finally break the deadlock moments into the second half when substitute, Amad, poked home with his second touch in the game.

Falcao rattled the United post later on as Rayo reacted to going behind s they searched for an immediate equaliser.

Pulse Nigeria

Eventually, Rayo found the equaliser when poor defending from Alex Telles allowed Isi Palazon time and space to get a low shot which Heaton did excellently well to parry away.

However, Garcia reacted quickest to slot home the rebound for the away side.