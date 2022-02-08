Rayo boss Iraola refuses to defend gang-rape comments made by coach of women's team

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Rayo Vallecano coach Andoni Iraola has said he cannot defend the comments made by Carlos Santiso in 2018.

Rayo Vallecano coach Andoni Iraola has said he cannot defend the comments made by Carlos Santiso in 2018. Creator: OSCAR DEL POZO
Rayo Vallecano coach Andoni Iraola has said he cannot defend the comments made by Carlos Santiso in 2018. Creator: OSCAR DEL POZO

Rayo Vallecano coach Andoni Iraola has said he cannot defend the leaked comments made by the coach of the club's women's team, Carlos Santiso, in which Santiso encouraged staff to gang-rape a 15-year-old girl.

Recommended articles

Santiso was hired by Rayo last month, despite them being aware of the recording, which was sent in 2018 via Whatsapp when Santiso was in charge of Rayo's youth teams.   

In the recording, Santiso said: "The staff here are incredible but there are things we still lack, that we still need. We still need to do something like what those from Arandina did."

Santiso was referring to three footballers from the Spanish third division team Arandina CF, who were accused of gang-raping a 15-year-old girl in 2017. Two of them were sentenced to three and four years in prison, while the third was acquitted.

Santiso, who continues in charge of the Rayo women's team, has since apologised for what he described as "an unfortunate, unforgivable joke that was in very bad taste."

According to Spanish radio station Cadena SER, Rayo president Raul Martin Presa defended the club appointing Santiso by saying: "We sign professionals, not people."

But Iraola, who is the coach of the men's team in La Liga, told Cadena Ser late on Monday: "The statements are not very defendable. It's clear what they are and they don't seem very defendable to me."

Iraola's men's team play at home to Real Betis in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final on Wednesday, as they attempt to reach the final of the competition for the first time in the their history. The second leg is scheduled for March 3.

Valencia and Athletic Bilbao will contest the first leg of the other semi-final on Thursday.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

E don Do and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

"E don Do" and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

'We graduated from ESUT together'- Fans are not sure Silas Nwankwo is 18 after move to Sweden

'We graduated from ESUT together'- Fans are not sure Silas Nwankwo is 18 after move to Sweden

Trending

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

Gabaski had a better tournament than Edouard Mendy

'Just like Messi' - Barcelona fans fall in love with Adama Traore after performance against Atletico Madrid

Adama Traore was impressive in his debut for Barcelona

Top 10: January transfers that blew us away

Top 10 January Transfers

Super Eagles: Moses Simon reveals how deadline day Premier League move failed

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon had his move to Premier League side Leeds United blocked by Nantes