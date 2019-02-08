Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have emerged as the winners of the Premier League Player of the Month and Manager of the Month awards for January.

The duo were named winners after their outstanding performance in the month of January and the award was announced on Friday, February 8.

Player of the Month

Rashford was favourite to win the award after scoring three goals as Manchester United returned to wining ways after the departure of Jose Mourinho.

He beat other nominees such as Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, Manchester United teammate Victor Lindelof and Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton who made 15 saves.

Other nominees were Bournemouth striker Josh King and Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

Speaking to the Premier League Rashford stated that he is delighted to scoop his fist Premier League monthly award.

He said, "Playing consistently gives you the opportunity to be up for these awards.

"It's the first time I've won the award and I think only the second time I've been up for it, so it's a good one to win."

Rashford and Solkjaer replace Liverpool duo Virgil Van Dijk and Jurgen Klopp who scooped the awards in December.

Goal of the Month

Fulham forward Andre Schurrle has emerged winner of the January Goal of the Month award.

Schurrle’s strike against Burnley beat several nominees such as strikes from Sergio Aguero, Willian, Marcus Rashford, Diogo Jota, Marcus Rashford, James Ward-Prowse, and Callum Wilson.

Speaking to the Premier League on his goal Schurrle said, "I saw Denis and the ball was just beautiful.

"I just tried to control it somehow and get a shot off and obviously I hit it quite well.

"Yeah, it was a beautiful goal. When I look at it the control and the shot were quite beautiful, so it’s probably [in my] top three."

Manager of the Month

New Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has emerged the winner of the Premier League Manager of the Month award for January.

Solskjaer who won five out of six games in the month beat other nominees such as new Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl who is helping the saints to be free of the relegation zone and Burnley manager Sean Dyche who was unbeaten in four games.

Speaking to the Premier League Solskjær stated that the good start to his career at Manchester United is just the beginning.

He said, "It means we’ve been the team of the month, both the staff and the players, so we’ve done well.

"We want to be winning games, we want to move up the table and this is the start of it."