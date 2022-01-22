Rashford urges Manchester United to go on an unbeaten run after late winner against West Ham

The 24-year-old scored the winning goal in the 93rd minute of a keenly-contested match against the Hammers at Old Trafford on Saturday. The goal was subject to a VAR review with suspicions of an offside in the buildup but it was allowed to stand.

The win took Ralf Rangnick's side ahead of West Ham on the log with United now fourth on the table, one point ahead of David Moyes' side, and just six points behind Chelsea in third with a game in hand over the Blues.

Top 4 hopes alive for Manchester United

In a post-match interview with BBC, Rashford noted that the manner of the victory over West Ham should give the team confidence to go on a run of consecutive wins.

The England international said: "The wins are what's important when you get wins, consecutive wins, you can really start to go on a run and that is what gives everyone confidence."

Rashford also highlighted the importance of getting the victory over a direct contender for the Top 4 places, stating that it is 'nice' to be back in the UEFA Champions League places.

AFP

"When there are two teams so close together in the table, both are fighting to be in front of one another and today we managed to get there. We are sitting fourth now, some teams have games to play, but it is nice to be in that position," Rashford noted.

"It is obviously an important goal and such late on is an amazing feeling. We have to use that winning feeling. We could have been a bit better on the ball but managed to get the goal we needed and can use that as motivation now."