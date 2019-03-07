Paul Pogba crashed an interview with his teammates Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku as they celebrated a win in the UEFA Champions League over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, March 6.

Pogba was suspended for the away game at the Parc des Princes after receiving a red card in the first leg which they lost at Old Trafford.

Manchester United had an almost impossible task to overcome with a loss at home and up to seven players on the treatment table such as Alexis Sanchez, Ander Herrera , Anthony Martial and so on.

Lukaku and Rashford were the heroes with the goals as Manchester United advanced to the quarterfinals on away goals after a 3-3 scoreline on aggregate.

The two strikers were having an interview with English media outlet BT Sport to give their thoughts on the encounter.

Pogba who was among the Manchester United contingent that travelled to Paris hijacked the interview embracing his teammates with joy along with new Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Lukaku who scored two goals in the encounter stated in the interview that his partnership with Rashford is blossoming.

He said, “We were confident before the game. Me and Marcus played against Southampton and we knew we could do the business today.

“It was a pleasure to play with him like that and we both scored. We agreed that when he stepped out on the press I would follow him. Every time he shoots I follow the ball and that happened so it's good.”

Rashford who scored a penalty which sealed Manchester United’s place in the next round stated in his interview that it was a delight to beat veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

He said, “I think just keep a cool head. You practice that every day and I wanted to take it.

“That's probably the hardest thing, the wait before. Those moments are what we live for. Everything was against us but like Rom said we are used to surviving in these moments and we proved that again.

“We just keep going and everything starts at the training ground. The competitiveness starts there. We've done amazing comebacks in training so it's natural in games.”