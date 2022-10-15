SUPER FALCONS

Rasheedat Ajibade scores 4 goals as Atletico Madrid thrash Huelva 5-0

Super Falcons of Nigeria forward Rasheedat Ajibade was in sensational form as Atletico Madrid destroyed Huelva 5-0 in a Primera División de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino fixture played on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

After a 2-1 defeat in their last game to Levante, Atletico Madrid returned to winning ways against bottom-of-the-log side Huelva.

Ajibade scored in the 28 minutes to put Atletico Madrid in front as that will be their only strike in the first half.

After the break, Atletico Madrid turned on the style in the 51st minute as Ajibade scored her second from a ball by Sheila Garcia in the 51st minute.

Brazilian striker Ludmila scored the third for Atletico Madrid in the 70th minute from the penalty spot.

Ajibade completed her hattrick in the 88th minute and added a fourth in added time to give Atletico Madrid a convincing bounce-back victory.

