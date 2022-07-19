The naija spirit! - Ajibade, Oparanozie hail gallant Super Falcons after Morocco defeat

Nigeria crashed out in the semifinals of the ongoing WAFCON on Monday night after losing to hosts Morocco 5-4 on penalties at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

The Super Falcons played most of the second half and the whole of extra time with only 9 players after Halimatu Ayinde and Rasheedat Ajibade were shown red cards in the 48th and 71st minutes respectively following VAR reviews.

'Passion, resilience, tenacity' - Ajibade on Super Falcons Morocco performance

Following the match, a number of the Super Falcons star took to social media to share their thoughts about the match, mostly praising the resilience of the team throughout the match.

Atletico Madrid star Ajibade took to her personal Instagram page to praise the Super Falcons, hailing their 'passion and tenacity' amongst other things.

The Super Falcons forward wrote: "Words ain't enough to describe the passion, resilience, tenacity of this team @nigeriasuperfalcons, we remain the best Super proud of you all ❤️💪."

'True definition of Naija spirit' - Oparanozie hails Super Falcons

Meanwhile, Wuhan Jianghan FC forward Desire Oparanozie took to her personal Twitter account as she lauded the Nigerian spirit that the Super Falcons displayed.

The 28-year-old Super Falcons player stressed that the players gave their all during the match against the Moroccans despite the odds being against them.

Oparanozie tweeted: "True definition of the naija spirit. You gave and left everything out there on the pitch, against all odds. I couldn't be more proud of this team #TheSuperFalcons."

Okobi speechless about Super Falcons performance

Also, veteran Super Eagles midfielder Ngozi Okobi-Okeghene simply described the Super Falcons' performance against Morocco as 'speechless.'

The Sweden-based Nigerian international reiterated her love for the Super Falcons side with three love emojis as she took to her personal Twitter account to post a message after the match.

"@nigeriasuperfalcons am speechless yes!!! But know that I love you all from my heart ❤️❤️❤️," Okobi tweeted.