Rash Onyedika set to miss crucial match-up against Onuachu

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder would miss Club Brugge's crucial game against league leaders Genk.

Raphael Onyedika's suspension

Raphael Onyedika picked up his fifth yellow card of the league campaign in only 12 games in Club Brugge's 1-1 draw against Oud-Heverlee Leuven.

His 85th-minute foul on Krystiyan Malinov was not to be forgiven by referee Bert Put. Who averages four yellow cards per game, and showed five yellow cards in the game, including Onyedika's.

Onyedika's disciplinary record

Onyedika is an aggressive ball-winner, and this puts him in card trouble.

The Nigerian has already picked up 15 yellow cards this season in only 28 games. Which is more than a booking every other game.

Onyedika has already faced suspension over card accumulation this season in the Champions League after he picked up his third yellow card of the group stage against Porto.

Raphael Onyedika picks up a lot of yellow cards, however, he manages to avoid the fatal red card.

The 21-year-old has yet to pick up a straight red card in his career, and has only been sent off once for two yellow cards in a game. That was two seasons ago.

Club Brugge vs Genk without Onyedika

Club Brugge face league leaders Genk in the new year.

They would be looking to turn around recent bad results, and against the worst possible opponents, Paul Onuachu's Genk.