Chelsea close in on £60 million Leeds United star

Barcelona are not in a financial position to make a move for the Brazilian, while Arsenal and Spurs have shown keen interest in recent weeks.

Chelsea are now the front-runners for the Brazilian's signature.

Thomas Tuchel’s side had shown interest back in January but due to the sanctions placed on the club in March, they were unable to make any progress ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, Chelsea are back in it for Raphinha as it has now been reported by The Athletic that Chelsea have ‘verbally indicated’ to Leeds that they are willing to pay a fee north of £55 million to strike a transfer this summer.