Raphinha: Is 'Hijack FC' set to be hijacked?

David Ben
What is the real situation with Chelsea's target who apparently finds Barca's blue far more attractive?

What's really happening with the Raphinha transfer saga?
Raphinha seems to be the one of the hottest properties in the English Premier League transfer market at the moment.

The 25-year-old Brazilian attacker has been wanted by a host of London's clubs in the division this summer including Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham.

However, he's also understood to have a desire to play for La Liga giants Barcelona with his agent Deco - who is a former Blaugrana star working extensively to ensure his clients fufills his dream of wearing the Barca colours this summer.

Chelsea had entered the race for the winger by lodging a bid said to be worth more than £55mn ($67mn) this week, a potential bid which won the heart of the Leeds United board, landing a significant blow to Arsenal who had also held talks with the club.

Raphinha (Pro Sports Images/IMAGO)
Chelsea's bid prompted Barcelona to launch a bidding war and put in their own offer for the Brazil international on Wednesday, which was rejected by Leeds United.

Barca's proposal was reportedly below what Chelsea offered for the 25-year-old as per multiple reports.

However, Barca making their move formally has now made Raphinha more interested in a summer switch to the Camp Nou with reports also claiming the winger has advised his,agent and Barca legend Deco to reject Chelsea as per a report from SPORT on Friday morning.

The simple truth about this saga is that Raphinha's priority is clearly a move to Barcelona above everyone else.

Deco has been in a series of meetings with Barcelona's director of football Mateu Alemany in a meeting this week.

Raphinha's childhood dream is the sole reason why he is yet to enter into any salary negotiations with Chelsea who look set to be disappointed in their last minute 'hijack' operation.

Leeds on the other hand want to respect Chelsea's initial agreement after the Blues placed in the 'best of bids' for the Brazilian star.

The Yorkshire side will rather seal a deal with Chelsea than lose him for less.

Barca know full well Raphinha wants them and them alone, but at the same time, both parties realize that the Blaugrana have to pay up.

Raphinha can only buy some time for Barcelona to come up with an improved bid while Chelsea play the 'waiting game'.

Raphinha expects Barcelona to try for his signature
He could also chose to stay put at Leeds and wait till after the World Cup, when the winter transfer window opens.

Barcelona should have been financially enabled more than they are at the moment and then lodge a considerable bid to match Chelsea's offer.

But the real truth here from what's playing out is that, Raphinha is really Barcelona's to lose and not Chelsea's.

