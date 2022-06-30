TRANSFERS

Barcelona poised to 'hijack' Brazil star despite Chelsea agreement

David Ben
The Spanish club remains confident of winning the ultimate race for the 'in demand' attacker

Barcelona remain confident of Raphinha's signature despite Leeds agreement with Chelsea
Barcelona remain confident of Raphinha's signature despite Leeds agreement with Chelsea

Chelsea had agreed a £55 million fee with Leeds for Raphinha but have yet to agree personal terms with the player.

Interestingly, Barcelona had on the other hand agreed personal terms with Raphinha in March.

However, the Catalans have been unable to match Leeds’ asking price of their star man's valuation due to their current financial restrictions.

Raphinha’s agent and former Chelsea and Barcelona player Deco, met with Barcelona’s hierarchy for the second day running as the Spanish club seriously attempts to hijack Chelsea’s deal for the Leeds United winger.

Barcelona are attempting to hijack Chelsea's deal for Raphinha
Barcelona are attempting to hijack Chelsea's deal for Raphinha

Barca are also looking to boost their balance sheet by selling players, most notably Frenkie de Jong, who is the subject of a £68 million offer from Manchester United.

The club also confirmed on Thursday that they have agreed a €207.5m (£177.9m) deal to sell 10 percent of their La Liga TV rights for the next 25 years to global investment firm Sixth Street Partners.

Raphinha’s preference is understood to be a move to Barcelona and it appears Deco is doing all he can to secure a deal as he met with the Spanish club’s hierarchy at their offices on Thursday.

Chelsea are also reportedly due to hold further talks with Deco on Thursday, in an attempt to agree personal terms with the winger and seal the deal.

Chelsea are yet to agree personal terms with Raphinha
Chelsea are yet to agree personal terms with Raphinha

Arsenal, as well as Tottenham, have also been in the running to sign Raphinha his summer their respective offers were deemed as insufficient by Leeds last week.

Chelsea are hoping to sign Raphinha alongside Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling in order to boost Thomas Tuchel’s attacking options going into the new season.

Reports on Thursday also claimed that Chelsea had made a last-ditch attempt to sign Everton forward Richarlison ahead of Tottenham, but the Brazilian is now set to join London rivals Spurs with the move subject to medical.

