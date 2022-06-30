Barcelona poised to 'hijack' Brazil star despite Chelsea agreement

Interestingly, Barcelona had on the other hand agreed personal terms with Raphinha in March.

However, the Catalans have been unable to match Leeds’ asking price of their star man's valuation due to their current financial restrictions.

Raphinha’s agent and former Chelsea and Barcelona player Deco, met with Barcelona’s hierarchy for the second day running as the Spanish club seriously attempts to hijack Chelsea’s deal for the Leeds United winger.

Barcelona still 'very much' in Raphinha race

Barca are also looking to boost their balance sheet by selling players, most notably Frenkie de Jong, who is the subject of a £68 million offer from Manchester United.

The club also confirmed on Thursday that they have agreed a €207.5m (£177.9m) deal to sell 10 percent of their La Liga TV rights for the next 25 years to global investment firm Sixth Street Partners.

Raphinha’s preference is understood to be a move to Barcelona and it appears Deco is doing all he can to secure a deal as he met with the Spanish club’s hierarchy at their offices on Thursday.

Chelsea hopeful of completing Raphinha deal

Chelsea are also reportedly due to hold further talks with Deco on Thursday, in an attempt to agree personal terms with the winger and seal the deal.

Arsenal, as well as Tottenham, have also been in the running to sign Raphinha his summer their respective offers were deemed as insufficient by Leeds last week.

Chelsea are hoping to sign Raphinha alongside Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling in order to boost Thomas Tuchel’s attacking options going into the new season.