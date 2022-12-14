ADVERTISEMENT

Raphael Onyedika, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Raphael Onyedika is a 21-year-old Nigerian professional footballer who plays for the Belgian Pro League side, Club Brugge

The highly skilful and combative midfielder was born in Imo State, Nigeria and is now a mainstay in the midfield of Belgian giants Club Brugge

Full name: Raphael Onyedika Nwadike

Birth date: April 19, 2001

Nationality: Nigerian

Place of birth: Imo, Nigeria

Age: 21 years old (as of December 2022)

Current club: Club Brugge

Height: 1.84 m (6 ft 0 in)

Marital status: Single

Position: Central/Defensive Midfield

Salary: £11,000 weekly

Net worth: £2.5- 7 million

Instagram: @onyedika15

Raphael Onyedika is 21 years old as of December 2022.

Raphael Onyedika got his footballing education from FC Ebedei’s academy in Nigeria, where he was for three years before joining the academy of FC Midtjylland in Denmark, an affiliate club to FC Ebedei.

Onyedika in action for Midtjylland
Onyedika in action for Midtjylland AFP

Onyedika impressed in the youth ranks of Midtjylland and was particularly impressive in the UEFA youth league before going out on loan to a Midtjylland-affiliated club in the Danish second tier FC Fredericia.

Onyedika’s performances at FC Fredericia were very good, and he was promoted to the first team upon his return to Midtjylland in the 2021-2022 season where he played in the Danish Superliga.

Onyedika established himself as a regular in his first season back at Midtjylland, where he played 31 games, 29 of which were from the start.

Onyedika was linked with top clubs like AC Milan, before signing a 5-year contract for Belgian outfit Club Brugge on August 28, 2022.

Onyedika made his Champions League debut for Club Brugge on September 7th 2022 against Bayer Leverkusen, a game his team won 1-0. Onyedika played in the qualifying round of the Champions League with Midtjylland a month before his transfer from the club, they lost 7-2 on aggregate.

Raphael Onyedika signed for Club Brugge from Midtjylland for £11.6 million, he is not expected to move from Club Brugge anytime soon, but if it happens, it would have to be north of £13 million

Raphael Onyedika is on a 5-year contract, earning a decent £11,000 weekly at Club Brugge, a number that amounts to £572,000 annually.

Raphael Onyedika has only just begun his career, and he is still on wages far from what is normal at the sport's top level.

His networth is projected to be around £2.5- 7 million

Raphael Onyedika is a defensive midfielder of the deep-lying playmaker mould.

Onyedika performs his primary duties in the role expertly, as his impeccably timed tackling and athleticism make him an excellent ball-winner.

Raphael Onyedika shielding the ball
Raphael Onyedika shielding the ball AFP

He is also very press-resistant and has the nimbleness to dance away from challenges in the midfield. His passing ability and press resistance makes him well-suited for the deep-lying playmaker role.

Onyedika is also capable of pulling off a skill move or two, a trait uncommon among footballers in his position.

Information on Onyedika’s love life is not publicly available.

Onyedika has not been seen flaunting pictures of houses or cars.

Onyedika won his first international Cap on September 27, 2022, in a friendly against Algeria that ended 2-1 in favour of the Desert Warriors.

Raphael Onyedika and Keneth Omeruo in Super Eagles training
Raphael Onyedika and Keneth Omeruo in Super Eagles training AFP

Onyedika wore jersey number 19 on his debut for the national team, and he came on in the second half of the game to replace Frank Onyeka.

Onyedika has not won a second Cap for the Super Eagles as at December 2022.

Onyedika moved to Club Brugge in the summer of 2022, he has settled nicely at the club, and a move away is not on the cards anytime soon.

Onyedika shows his love for his mother on his social media with her picture used as his display picture. His posts are rarely about his lifestyle, mainly about training and in-game photos.

Raphael Onyedika Instagram is @onyedika15

