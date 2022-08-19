Rape: 'I've had sex with 10,000 women' - 20-year-old reveals what Mendy told her

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Between 2018 and 2021, this will be the eighth woman accusing the Manchester City defender of rape.

Benjamin Mendy
One of the seven women who accused Manchester City Benjamin Mendy of rape has testified before a jury that the footballer bragged about having sex with 10,000 women after raping her three times and leaving her bleeding.

Mendy has been on trial for rape following eight accusations, a sexual assault and an attempted rape that allegedly occurred between 2018 and 2021.

The accuser, a 20-year-old woman made the statements before the Chester Crown Court in England in front of a jury made up of eight men and six women.

In January this year, Mendy was granted bail on condition that he lives at his home address in Prestbury, Cheshire, not contact complainants and surrender his passport.
Speaking during Friday's session, the 20-year-old woman said: "He told me 'don't tell anyone and you can come here every night'. As if it was a 'privilege' to have sex with him.

"It felt like the longest day of my life. My body was tense. It was just this pain," said the complainant, who also explained that Benjamin Mendy took her cell phone, locked her in one of the panic rooms that the soccer player has in his mansion and asked her to undress.

"Listen, I want my phone, I don't know what you think is going on. I don't want sex with you," she added.

The complainant explained to the jury that she went to Mendy's house in October 2020, after meeting the player in a bar in Alderley Edge.

Benjamin Mendy was a member of the French team that won the FIFA World Cup in 2018
The woman assured that Mendy raped her three times and reported that the sexual attack she suffered from Mendy - although she repeatedly told him that she did not want to have sex with him - lasted 15 minutes.

The Manchester City player could spend 5 to 20 years in prison if found guilty, although he could face up to a possible life sentence.

In February, appeared in court to face a new charge of attempted rape against a sixth complainant.

In May, the French international pleaded not guilty to seven charges of rape, one of attempted rape and one of sexual assault, relating to six complainants.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

