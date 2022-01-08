Ranking the AFCON 2021 Kits

Cameroon - Le Coq Sportif

The latest jersey of this year's hosts and five-time champions, Cameroon was released by kit partners, Le Coq Sportif.

The epic green coloured home kit of Cameroon can hardly be mistaken with the National flag colour of red and yellow displayed on the left shoulder this time around.

A series of lion paw scratches are embossed across the front of the kit in recognition of the men’s national team’s nickname.

A very wonderful design this is. The kit just reeks of energy and they would be ready to go all out as the hosts kick off the tournament.

Senegal - Puma

The Senegal national team's PUMA home and away kits honor centuries of craftsmanship with bold patterns and vibrant colors drawn from traditional Senegalese rich textile-making culture.

Puma has been a consistent partner for the Lions of Teranga for a good number of years now and this latest design is just spot on.

The result though is vibrant and dynamic in style.

Algeria - Adidas

Defending Champions Algeria debuted their newest away kit against Zambia at the AFCON qualifiers last year. Their latest alternate away jersey maintains its usual green colour using Adidas’ new Condivo 21 design with a camouflage effect spread all over.

There's also a print of the national team's nickname "Desert Foxes" appearing just inside the neckline in the colours of the national flag, green, white, and red.

Algeria's alternate away kit is part of the Adidas Primeblue collection made of recycled Parley ocean plastic.

Mali - Airness

Airness unveiled the kits of the Mali National team and it wasn't shy of being a colourful collection. The sports kit maker will partner with Les Aigles (The Eagles) for the rest of the year.

An eagle inspired by the team’s nickname appears at the front of the shirt with its wings spreading to show the colors of the Mali national flag.

The tonal print of a traditional Malian design adds details at the shoulders and within the kits’ chest and sleeve stripes just makes it as cultural and traditional as it can be.

It's a great concept.

Tunisia - Kappa

Kappa and the Tunisia National Team collaborate for the third time to unleash their Afcon kits. The home kits use Kappa’s KOMBAT PRO 2022 jersey design.

It features the Kombat Pro System technology that's also ultra-resistant, an elastic and breathable material.

The Tunisia new home kit also integrates an interpretation of Arabic calligraphy via a tonal effect on the back and front of the jersey.

Burkina Faso - Tovivo

The Burkina Faso CHAN 2021 home jersey is in the usual home green with red details courtesy of local sportswear partner, Tovio.

The star from Burkina Faso’s national flag is placed at the mid-chest of both the home and away jerseys.

The kits are mainly just a basic design headlined by the colours of Burkina Faso's national flag.

Guinea - Masita

The Syli Nationale (National Elephants) launched their new home kit at the AFCON qualifiers last year. The design is courtesy of Masita and consists of red as usual with two side panels that are green and yellow respectively.

A tricolor crew-neck collar, yellow sleeve cuffs, and a centered yellow supplier logo at the center of the top of the front of the shirt round off the look while Guinea's logo rests on the left chest.

Comoros - Macron

Fédération de Football des Comores home kit was released by kit partner Macron as the island country debuts at the African tournament for the first time in their history.

They didn't do any wrong at all here.

An interesting feature about the jerseys is the flag’s colours, the “Chiromani” motifs to represent Comorian women and family, the golden v-shaped collar symbolising Comorian marriage and traditional clothing, as well as the moon and stars in the representation of their flag and religion.

The colour is alright really and the graphic inspired by the Chiromani(traditional Comorian fabric), on the sides of the shirt represents the country’s national identity.

Gambia - Saller

Unfortunately, the Gambia National team kits were a tad difficult to retrieve but from what we saw, Saller partnered with the Gambian National Team for their newest AFCON home jersey consisting of a white crew-neck collar and a red base, which has two parallel horizontal white stripes close to the top, it also repeats itself once both above and below the Gambian football federation and Saller logos.

The sleeve stripes are covered in a subtle melange pattern

Egypt - Puma

Celebrating the richness and uniqueness of Egypt, the new Egyptian kits courtesy of PUMA features bold statement graphics mostly inspired by Egyptian cultural identity which is one of the richest in the world.

The home jersey is in red peculiar with black accents as usual.

The Traditional hieroglyphic icons engraved on the background bring to life the timeless heritage of Egypt through unique all-over graphics featuring five symbols of national identity: the sun, the River Nile, the desert hills, the pyramids, and traditional geometric patterns.

The Pharaohs boast one of the best kits of the AFCON 2O22.

Ghana - Puma

Ghana's latest national team kits by Puma are a huge step up from their previous designs. The new Black stars kits are vibrant and inspired Ghana's cultural roots. It's extremely creative and crafty in its appearance.

The new jerseys reflect the traditional art of weaving, paying attention to details as much as possible and the home kit remains in the customary white colour with black details while the away kit features a yellow and black palette-inspired background.

Equitorial Guinea - Errea

Equatorial Guinea's home kit was released by their technical partner Errea. The round-neck red-coloured design includes a collage in the background with the Equitorial Guinea team emblem crested on the top left while Errea makes its mark on the top right.

A basic design really, not too much going on here.

Zimbabwe - Umbro

The Zimbabwe national football team debuted its new Umbro home and away kits during recent Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia.

Umbro South Africa did a decent job with the usual yellow coloured home kits, also containing bespoke designs as well.

The red, black, and green colours of the Zimbabwe national flag appear on the front of the shirt via a series of diagonal lines with a painted-on effect. It's artistic and pretty decent.

Ivory Coast - Puma

The Ivory Coast home kit features a new PUMA design with a ribbed Henley collar and single buttoned placket.

The away kit on the other hand just has a modern round neckline.

The basic orange-coloured home and white-colored away jerseys celebrate the team’s nickname "Les Elephants" with frontal prints in the form of elephant tusks. It's not so distinct from the previous editions with regards to the colour arrangement.

Morocco - Puma

Morocco's Puma match range is set to be on display this month in Cameroon. According to the national team kit partner- Puma, the jerseys are inspired by Morocco’s national craftsmanship and design tradition found in art and culture, portrayed in an all-over geometric print graphic.

The jerseys use a profound classy Henley-collared design from PUMA.

The home shirt is in the usual primary red with green accenting of Les Lions de l’Atlas (The Lions of the Atlas) while the away shirt is white with red detailing at the collar and shoulders and has “MOROCCO” is embroidered on the outside rear collars.

Nigeria - Nike

After Nigeria's amazing 2018 World Cup design kit success globally.

The Super Eagles' official kit partner, Nike sought to capitalize on that success by introducing yet another traditional inspired kit.

The aesthetics of the Super Eagles' kit can't be talked about enough with a design depicting Nigeria's noble heritage. Onaism, a traditional artistic movement central to Nigerian design and craft represented in the trim details.

The Nigeria Football Federation crest is placed centrally on the chest with a Nike Legacy Swoosh underneath it. “Naija” appears inside the neck of the jersey.

An eagle feather aesthetic, creatively distorted, continuously repeats in ascending size to achieve a visual impact and lay emphasis on the true spirit of the Eagles. As usual, Naija no dey carry last. An impressive design from Nike once again

Sudan - Solo Sport

Now, this was particularly difficult to find but the Solo Sport Sudan AFCON home shirt consists of a red base with a white collar and sleeve cuffs for the home kits.

The entire jersey features an intricate pattern made up of tiny, dark red triangle outlines. Solo Sport went for "simplicity" probably.

Malawi - Isadi

The Malawian home kit for this year's AFCON remains the same edition the Flames dawned last year throughout continental competitions.

The home kit is red with a slant darker shade of the original background along with a definitive thick black vertical line accompanied by two thin light green-coloured vertical lines on each side of the black highlight in the middle of the background.

It also features an impressive flames logo crested on the right arm.

The Isadi logo sits on the top left of the jersey while the Malawian national team emblem sits on the opposite side.

Ethiopia - Umbro

The new Ethiopia AFCON 2022 jerseys have been made by Umbro and will be on display in Cameroon this January.

Ethiopia is in Group A for CAN 2022 alongside Cameroon, Burkina Faso, and Cape Verde.

The home kit green coloured jersey is a round neck design shirt while the yellow coloured v-neck serves as the away kit.

The home kit green pattern coloured shirt sees the Umbro logo crested at the top right while the Ethiopian Football logo on the opposite side.

Under the sleeves of all the kits, is the three colours of Ethiopia, Green, Yellow, and Red horizontally arranged on top of each other.

Mauritania - AB Sports

AB Sports is the official kit partner of The Mauritania National Team and is also set to be on display at the tournament.

Making their second appearance at the AFCON, their home shirt features the traditional green, yellow and red colors of the national flag with the AB Sports logo on the right and Mauritania Football logo on the right as well.

The home kit's green coloured background is combined with a yellow stripe down the middle of the jersey, with red on the collar and down the sides.

An interesting tree bark-looking graphic takes an overview of the entire shirt. Stylish you can call it.

Guinea- Bissau - Guisport

The Guisport Guinea-Bissau home shirt for the AFCON is mainly red with a white V-shape at the collar.

The most notable feature of this shirt is the design with thin, vertical sections depicting the traditional "Pano di Pinte" look. Guinea- Bissau makes their third appearance at the Cameroon showpiece as well.

Cape Verde - Tempo

Cape Verde's new kits were provided by new FCF technical partner Tempo Sports following the end of the football association’s deal with Adidas.

The Navy Blue home kits consist of a bespoke round neck gold-coloured design.

It's just simplicity primarily even with the stylish patterns on the background neither is it completely a step down entirely from the Adidas era.

Sierra Leone - Umbro

The Umbro Sierra Leone home shirt utilizes a blue coloured base with a stylish graphic collage consisting of many lines that make up diamond shapes.

This pattern contains the colors from the nation's flag: blue, white, and green.

The Umbro logo appears in white and is crested on the top right of the front while the sleeves and back are solid blue coloured.

Gabon - Kappa

For the creation of the Gabon 2022 kits, Kappa and FEGAFOOT joined forces to design jerseys combining the DNA of the brand, elegance, and tech, not shying away from the history and identity of Gabon.