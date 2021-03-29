In the past, African football stars were mainly strikers, but nowadays, defenders and goalkeepers are doing well on the global scene.

The success of these legendary players has inspired African football on almost all the continents. Read on to discover the most valuable African players in the world right now.

10. Wilfred Ndidi

Wilfred Ndidi is valued at around 45 million Euros. He is one of the most underestimated players in the English Premier League. He has been an important player for Brendan Rodgers’ side in their quest for European football.

Numbers don’t lie, and Ndidi’s numbers are there for everyone to see that he is one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe. The Nigerian has averaged 3.5 tackles and 2.2 interceptions per game.

9. Hakim Ziyech

Ziyech is also valued at 45 million Euros. He is among the best players for The Atlas Lions of Morocco. He is among the young skill Ajax squad that reached the Champions League semis in the 2018-19 season.

His talents saw him move to the EPL after Chelsea priced him away from Ajax. In the six months he has been at Stamford Bridge, his value has increased from 40 million Euros to 45 million Euros.

8. Riyad Mahrez

The Algerian captain is currently valued at 48 million Euros. Mahrez has been a great player for Pep’s Man City. Despite his limited appearances, he has made significant contributions every time he has been called upon.

Even though he has not replicated the stellar season he had with Leicester in their 2015-16 season, he has shown glimpses of what he can do when he is on top gear. His goals and assists often decide the outcome of games.

7. Victor Osimhen

Osimhen would cost any team 50 million Euros to snatch him from Napoli. He is regarded as one of the most promising talents from Africa. He is having a great season with Napoli and has already scored two goals in all competitions.

He has been capped 10 times by the Super Eagles, scoring five goals in the process. Osimhen has the potential to join the list of top Nigerian strikers like Kanu and Rashidi Yekini.

6. Achraf Hakimi

Full-backs play a critical role in modern football. Inter Milan’s right-back Hakimi is arguably the best player in his position in Europe. His manager, Antonio Conte, is known for playing a back three with wingbacks. Hakimi has excelled in his role as the right wingback based on his numbers.

He has managed six goals and six assists across all competitions. He has an incredible pace that makes him impossible to catch. His 50 million Euros valuation makes him one of the most valuable African defenders.

5. Thomas Partey

The Ghanaian midfielder made a move to the EPL this season. Arsenal triggered his 50 million Euros release clause to get him from Atletico Madrid.

Injuries have hindered him from duplicating his form at the Emirates Stadium. This is why his value has remained constant since October.

4. Wilfried Zaha

You are probably wondering what Zaha is doing on this list. Newsflash, in case you didn’t know, the talented winger switched his allegiance to Ivory Coast. Valued at 50 million Euros, Zaha is one of the most talented wingers in the EPL. His skill level saw him receive a five-star rating in FIFA 21.

He is at the peak of his career, and a move to a bigger club will help him realize his full potential. However, he has had recurring injuries which might scare away potential suitors, especially with his price tag.

3. Kalidou Koulibaly

The towering defender is valued at 60 million Euros. His presence adds steel and stability to Napoli’s backline. Furthermore, he is also a key player in the Senegal National team. Soccer commentators believe he is one of the best defenders in Europe right now.

He has attracted the attention of many top clubs in Europe, including Manchester United. Koulibaly would walk straight into any top team in Europe right now.

2. Sadio Mane

The Senegalese is part of what is regarded the strongest squads in the world. Under the guidance of Klopp, the reds have reached the Champions League final twice in the last three campaigns. They also lifted the EPL for the first time in 20 years last year.

Sadio Mane has been at the center of all these achievements. His contributions have seen his value rise from 40 million in 2016 to a whopping 120 million Euros.

1.Mohamed Salah

Mo Salah is one of the best footballers in the world right now. The Egyptian winger has been on top form since joining Liverpool in 2017. He has already hit the back of the net 100 times, following in the footsteps of club legend Steven Gerrard.

He is in his fourth season with the Reds and has won the golden boot twice. His current valuation of 120 million Euros is reflective of his capability.

