Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Rangnick returns as RB Leipzig coach for next season

Football Rangnick returns as RB Leipzig coach for next season

Former coach Ralf Rangnick will take charge of RB Leipzig again this season on a one-year deal, the Bundesliga club announced on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ralf Rangnick was sporting director at Leipzig after stepping down as coach play

Ralf Rangnick was sporting director at Leipzig after stepping down as coach

(dpa/AFP/File)

Former coach Ralf Rangnick will take charge of RB Leipzig again this season on a one-year deal, the Bundesliga club announced on Monday.

Leipzig parted ways with Ralph Hasenhuettl after a disappointing 2017/18 season which saw them finishing sixth in the German top flight and miss out on Champions League qualification.

The 60-year-old Rangnick was previously coach of the club as they made their way through the divisions between 2012 and 2016, before retiring and becoming sporting director.

But with Julian Nagelsmann due to join in July 2019, from Hoffenheim, Rangnick has stepped in as a stop-gap.

Rangnick said that Leipzig -- who finished second to Bayern Munich two seasons ago in their debut Bundesliga campaign -- were hoping to bring Everton forward Ademola Lookman to Germany permanently after a successful loan spell.

"We're still in talks over Ademola Lookman -- we want him back and he wants to come," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 World Cup 2018 Hazard breaks tournament record of Super Eagles starbullet
3 La Liga Here is why Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Real Madridbullet

Football

England midfielder Dele Alli answers questions ahead of his side's World Cup semi-final against Croatia
Football England thrive in World Cup 'bubble' ahead of Croatia semi-final
Croatia fans celebrate victory against Russia in the World Cup quarter-finals
Football Croatia hopes it has finally found a team to better 1998 heroes
Croatia defender Domagoj Vida said the "Glory to Ukraine" video was a joke
Football Croatia eject Vukojevic over 'Glory to Ukraine' video
FC Barcelona's former president Sandro Rosell accused of defrauding the taxman of 229,569 euros
Football Ex-Barca president Rosell charged with alleged tax fraud