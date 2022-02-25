Rangnick calls on Rashford to rediscover his peak form

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford Creator: OSCAR DEL POZO
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford Creator: OSCAR DEL POZO

Ralf Rangnick admits Marcus Rashford is not happy with his poor form for Manchester United as the interim boss urged his forward to get back to his best.

Recommended articles

Rashford has endured a difficult season since his belated return to action in October following shoulder surgery.

The England international was in United's starting line-up for the midweek Champions League last 16 first leg draw at Atletico Madrid.

But, not for the first time this season, he failed to have an impact and was substituted with 15 minutes left.

Rashford's replacement, Anthony Elanga, netted the equaliser and Rangnick made no attempt to hide his star's struggles ahead of Saturday's Premier League game against Watford.

"He's definitely not injured, he definitely has no issues with his shoulder any more," Rangnick told reporters on Friday.

"I think we've talked a lot about Marcus in the last couple of weeks and I have personally spoken a lot with him.

"It's with him like with all the other players, it counts if they are on the pitch and they just have to perform.

"I'm pretty sure that he's not happy with his performance right now but it doesn't help if we discuss that every week."

The 24-year-old has only five goals in 22 appearances this season.

But, challenging Rashford to look on the bright side after some good training performances recently, Rangnick added: "I don't see any reason why he shouldn't be happy. 

"Our results have been good in the last couple of weeks and months, the team itself is in good shape. 

"He's right now trying to find his best possible shape and performance and we just try to give him a helping hand.

"In training he's in top form, that's why I decided to play him, but now it's about having that transformation from training performance to the competition in the league, and this is the next step that he has to take."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

More from category

  • Danilo D'Ambrosio's header hitting the bar was the closest Inter came to scoring at Genoa Creator: Vincenzo PINTO

    Inter draw at Genoa to let Milan off hook

  • Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford Creator: OSCAR DEL POZO

    Rangnick calls on Rashford to rediscover his peak form

  • Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel Creator: Glyn KIRK

    Abramovich uncertainty weighing on Chelsea: Tuchel

Recommended articles

Rangnick calls on Rashford to rediscover his peak form

Rangnick calls on Rashford to rediscover his peak form

Inter draw at Genoa to let Milan off hook

Inter draw at Genoa to let Milan off hook

Inter Milan lose more grounds in Serie A title race

Inter Milan lose more grounds in Serie A title race

Abramovich uncertainty weighing on Chelsea: Tuchel

Abramovich uncertainty weighing on Chelsea: Tuchel

Saints push Norwich deeper into relegation trouble

Saints push Norwich deeper into relegation trouble

Milan slip up with Udinese to open door to title rivals

Milan slip up with Udinese to open door to title rivals

Trending

AWCON

'Plumptre for the Boys, Okoye for the Girls' leads reactions as Nigerian men in awe of new Super falcons debutant

Nigerians are in awe of Super Falcons latest debutante Ashleigh Plumptre
SUPER FALCONS

Nigerians fall in love with Ifeoma Onumonu after 2 goals against Ivory Coast

Onumonu was the hero for Nigeria against Ivory Coast

'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman
SUPER FALCONS

'Plumptre is better than Maguire': Has Nigeria found a solution to its ageing defence following win over Ivory Coast?

Ashleigh Plumptre - Harry Maguire
AWCON

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Iwobi showed his true self today'- Reactions as Super Eagles star disappoints Everton fans against Southampton

Iwobi was not at his best against Southampton
SERIE A

Watch: Dramatic Moment Jose Mourinho gets sent off in stoppage time in AS Roma's draw vs Hellas Verona (Video)

Jose Mourinho got sent off in Roma's 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona on Saturday

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story