'Killer' Manchester United drew Burnley because of soft referee decision - Rangnick

Damola Ogungbe
Ralf Rangnick claims United scored three goals as he bemoaned Varane and Pogba disallowed goals

Ralf Rangnick was vocal in his criticism of referee Mike Dean's decisions in the match against Burnley (IMAGO/Action Plus)
Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has refused to blame his players for playing a 1-1 draw away to Burnley on Tuesday night in the Premier League.

Instead, the German tactician blamed the referee's decision to disallow two first-half goals as the reason the Red Devils failed to pick up a win.

Paul Pogba broke a 13-month Premier league goal drought before seeing another goal disallowed (IMAGO/Sportimage)
Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba had the ball in the net within the first 21 minutes but referee Mike Dean ruled both out for Offside and foul play in the build-up respectively.

However, Rangnick believes the referee's decision to cancel out Pogba's goal was a 'soft decision', claiming that his side had a killer mentality in the first half.

"We scored three goals. The second one that was disallowed, the linesman flagged foul but 10 seconds after that incident. This was a very soft decision I must say," Rangnick said in his post-match interview.

Rangnick praised his team's efforts in the first half
"We scored three goals in the first half so I couldn't blame the team for not having a killer instinct in the first half.

"Again we played an excellent first half. We controlled and dominated the game. We scored the three goals but two were disallowed."

The United interim manager rued his team's performance in the second half, stating that the United players failed to defend properly against an aggressive Burnley team.

Jay Rodriguez (centre) equalised for Burnley against Manchester United
Rangnick said: "In the second half we were not aggressive enough. It was clear they would come out and be aggressive. The way we allowed them to score, we didn't defend the whole situation.

"A frustrating night for us because we should've won that game comfortably. In the end, it was also a little question of luck. One point for a performance like this is just not enough."

Manchester United have picked up only eight points from their last five games. They are just three points ahead of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur on the table but have played two and three games more than the London teams respectively.

