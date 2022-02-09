'Killer' Manchester United drew Burnley because of soft referee decision - Rangnick

Instead, the German tactician blamed the referee's decision to disallow two first-half goals as the reason the Red Devils failed to pick up a win.

Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba had the ball in the net within the first 21 minutes but referee Mike Dean ruled both out for Offside and foul play in the build-up respectively.

Rangnick harps on three first-half goals

However, Rangnick believes the referee's decision to cancel out Pogba's goal was a 'soft decision', claiming that his side had a killer mentality in the first half.

"We scored three goals. The second one that was disallowed, the linesman flagged foul but 10 seconds after that incident. This was a very soft decision I must say," Rangnick said in his post-match interview.

"We scored three goals in the first half so I couldn't blame the team for not having a killer instinct in the first half.

"Again we played an excellent first half. We controlled and dominated the game. We scored the three goals but two were disallowed."

We knew Burnley would be aggressive in the second half - Rangnick

The United interim manager rued his team's performance in the second half, stating that the United players failed to defend properly against an aggressive Burnley team.

Rangnick said: "In the second half we were not aggressive enough. It was clear they would come out and be aggressive. The way we allowed them to score, we didn't defend the whole situation.

"A frustrating night for us because we should've won that game comfortably. In the end, it was also a little question of luck. One point for a performance like this is just not enough."