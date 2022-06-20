Rangers to retain Nigerian quota at Ibrox with Randers forward Stephen Odey

The Nigerian international is could ensure that Rangers retained their Nigerian quota after Leon Balogun left the club on a free.

According to the daily record, Rangers have set their sets on the 25-year-old with club director Soren Petersen admitting interest in the Randers striker.

“That could easily happen. There are many clubs that have shown interest in him because he is a good player. But there is nothing concrete from there," Petersen said as per the daily record.

“We’re happy with him and it’s not something where we’re saying he should be sold in this window. He has a great sporting value, so if we say yes to something, it must be both the right club and the right amount.”

Odey was impressive last season for the Danish club in the domestic league and the continent.

He netted 13 goals in the Danish Superliga and added three more in the Europa Conference League.

Rangers manager, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, is looking to strengthen his side ahead of next season as the Gers look to reclaim the Scottish Premier League title they lost to rivals Celtic.

It appears the Dutchman has found the right player in Odey to bolster his attacking options at the club, in addition to his compatriot, Joe Aribo, who was a makeshift striker for the Gers last season.