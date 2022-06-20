TRANSFERS

Rangers to retain Nigerian quota at Ibrox with Randers forward Stephen Odey

Izuchukwu Akawor
There is a chance that Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo won't be the only Super Eagles players playing at Rangers next season after Stephen Odey has emerged as a transfer target for the Scottish club.

Stephen Pius Odey
Stephen Pius Odey

Former NPFL top scorer Stephen Odey has emerged as a serious transfer target for Scottish club Rangers.

The Nigerian international is could ensure that Rangers retained their Nigerian quota after Leon Balogun left the club on a free.

According to the daily record, Rangers have set their sets on the 25-year-old with club director Soren Petersen admitting interest in the Randers striker.

Stephen Odey celebrates his goal against Leicester City.
Stephen Odey celebrates his goal against Leicester City.

“That could easily happen. There are many clubs that have shown interest in him because he is a good player. But there is nothing concrete from there," Petersen said as per the daily record.

“We’re happy with him and it’s not something where we’re saying he should be sold in this window. He has a great sporting value, so if we say yes to something, it must be both the right club and the right amount.”

Stephen Odey (belga Image)
Stephen Odey (belga Image)

Odey was impressive last season for the Danish club in the domestic league and the continent.

He netted 13 goals in the Danish Superliga and added three more in the Europa Conference League.

Rangers manager, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, is looking to strengthen his side ahead of next season as the Gers look to reclaim the Scottish Premier League title they lost to rivals Celtic.

Leon Balogun (L) and Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst (R)
Leon Balogun (L) and Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst (R)

It appears the Dutchman has found the right player in Odey to bolster his attacking options at the club, in addition to his compatriot, Joe Aribo, who was a makeshift striker for the Gers last season.

In Odey, the Gers will be getting a talented forward who has scored in the Champions League against Liverpool and has also been a transfer target for rivals, Celtic at some point.

Izuchukwu Akawor

