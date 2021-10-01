RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Rangers report Kamara abuse to UEFA

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara was booed by a crowd of school children in Prague

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara was booed by a crowd of school children in Prague Creator: Michal CIZEK
Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara was booed by a crowd of school children in Prague Creator: Michal CIZEK

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said the Glasgow giants have contacted UEFA after midfielder Glen Kamara was targeted by Sparta Prague fans just months after being racially abused by Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela.

Recommended articles

Kamara was sent off for two bookable offences in Rangers' 1-0 defeat in the Czech capital on Thursday.

The match was initially meant to be played behind closed doors following a separate racist incident when Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni was subjected to abuse from the stands during a Champions League qualifier in August.

However, UEFA relented to allow around 10,000 fans, mainly made up of school children with some accompanying adults, to attend.

Czech international Kudela was banned for 10 matches after European football's governing body found him guilty of racially abusing Kamara during a Europa League clash last season.

In the immediate aftermath of the match, Gerrard said he was unaware of Kamara being booed every time he touched the ball.

But on Friday, the former Liverpool captain added he was now aware of it having reviewed television footage.

"I am fully aware now having watched the game back with audio on and I am actually surprised that I wasn't aware of it during the game," said Gerrard.

"Yes, I have spoken to Glen Kamara and that conversation will remain private. Glen is OK."

Gerrard called on UEFA and other governing bodies to take far tougher action against racist abuse.

"There are hundreds of thousands and maybe more people disappointed and frustrated because these things keep raising their head far too often and unfortunately the punishments are not enough.

"I said last night there needs to be more done and that is the only way it is going to be eradicated because the punishments are nowhere near severe enough.

"I have been told that Rangers are going to take it up with UEFA, I think that has already happened and the wheels are already in motion and I certainly will be pushing from my direction to make sure that's the case."

Kamara's lawyer Aamer Anwar issued a statement saying: "Prague has a serious problem with racism and as usual UEFA is nowhere to be seen."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

Doctor receives death threats for opening DNA laboratory & offering 75% discount

Doctor receives death threats for opening DNA laboratory & offering 75% discount

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during sex

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during sex

'I got into trouble with the government because of #Endsars' - Davido tells Trevor Noah in new interview

'I got into trouble with the government because of #Endsars' - Davido tells Trevor Noah in new interview

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

El-Rufai blocks telco services, bans motorcycles in Kaduna to fight bandits

El-Rufai blocks telco services, bans motorcycles in Kaduna to fight bandits

Lawmaker Obanikoro wants domiciliary accounts of Nigerians shut down to save Naira

Lawmaker Obanikoro wants domiciliary accounts of Nigerians shut down to save Naira

Mercy Eke spoils herself with 2nd house as fans gift her a $10k scholarship to Harvard Business School for her 28th birthday

Mercy Eke spoils herself with 2nd house as fans gift her a $10k scholarship to Harvard Business School for her 28th birthday

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate now sells milk

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate now sells milk

Super Falcons' embarrassing loss to South Africa highlights Nigeria's waning dominance in Africa

Super Falcons (Instagram/Super Flacons)

‘I’d have killed Jordan Ayew if he were my teammate’ – Thierry Henry slams striker over big miss

‘I’d have killed Jordan Ayew if he were my teammate’ – Thierry Henry slams striker over big miss

Mourinho nearly made Chelsea players train with shin pads because of Essien – Wright-Phillips

Mourinho nearly made Chelsea players train with shin pads because of Essien – Wright-Phillips