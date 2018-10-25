Rangers ignite miracle in Asaba to complete series of comebacks in Aiteo Cup triumph

news

The Asaba Miracle it’s been called now. Indeed, there is no better way to describe what Enugu Rangers did at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba to beat Kano Pillars in the 2018 Aiteo Cup final .

Just three minutes into the second half, they went 3-0 down and in the manner with which Pillars were playing at that time, the remaining minutes of the game looked like a coda in the Aiteo Cup final.

Pillars would have been more than three goals up. After Alhassan Ibrahim doubled their lead in the 20th minute, they squandered several chances. Oh, they will rue those missed chances now.

They had this game under control, cruising their way to their first domestic cup title since 1953. They were in dreamland when Nyima Nwagua added a third just after the restart.

Rangers, however, had other plans as Kelvin Itoya pulled one back for the Flying Antelopes who then staged a stunning back to bring the game level at 3-3.

It was evening terrors for Pillars now as the game went into penalties which Rangers won.

Series of comebacks

Rangers sparked a miracle on Wednesday which completed their series of comebacks in the Aiteo Cup this season.

They came down from a goal down to beat defending champions Akwa United on penalties in the quarter-finals , they showed mental strength to recover from going 2-0 down early in the game to beat Nasarawa 4-2 in the semis.

And then the sensational comeback in Asaba to win their sixth Aiteo Cup title.

"I'm so proud of my players. They did not give up all through the game,” Rangers coach Gbenga Ogunbote said after the game.

Since they last won the domestic cup title in 1983, Rangers have lost in four finals. But it was not to be this one. Just like they did in the quarter-final and semi-final, they showed mental strength again to ignite the Asaba miracle. Or maybe it was providence in play after all.