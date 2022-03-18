Rangers get 'easy' last-eight draw against Braga as Aribo, Balogun eye semifinal spot

Rangers managed to avoid big guns such as Barcelona, Lyon, West Ham United, or RB Leipzig in this round, squaring up with fourth-placed Braga instead.

Thus, the Super Eagles trio of Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun, and Calvin Bassey will be looking forward to a straightforward clash with Braga as they push for a place in the semifinals.

In other quarterfinal fixtures, Barcelona will face off with German side Frankfurt as the Blaugrana look to keep their only hopes for silverware this season going.

RB Leipzig were given a pass against Spartak Moscow in the Round-of-16 due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and UEFA's subsequent disqualification of all Russian clubs from its competitors.

However, Atalanta will pose a stiff test for RB Leipzig in the quarterfinals as both sides look to make it to the last four.

The final quarterfinal fixture pits English side West Ham United with Ligue 1's Lyon in a potentially explosive match.

The first leg of the quarterfinal fixtures are scheduled to hold on Thursday, April 7 with the return legs to be played a week later on Thursday, April 14.

If Rangers see off Braga, they will face the winner from the RB Leipzig/Atalanta tie while Xavi's Barcelona get either West Ham United or Lyon if they defeat Frankfurt in the quarterfinals.

The semifinal fixtures are slated for Thursday, April 28 (first-leg) and Thursday, May 5 (second-leg).

The final match will be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville on Wednesday, May 18.

Full UEFA Europa League quarterfinal draw

RB Leipzig 🆚 Atalanta

Frankfurt 🆚 Barcelona

West Ham Utd 🆚 Lyon