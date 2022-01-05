Ramsey set to leave Juventus, says Allegri

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Aaron Ramsey (R) has been a bit-part player for Juventus this season

Aaron Ramsey (R) has been a bit-part player for Juventus this season Creator: Olga MALTSEVA
Aaron Ramsey (R) has been a bit-part player for Juventus this season Creator: Olga MALTSEVA

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey is an "outgoing player" and could leave Juventus this month, the Turin giants' coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

Former Arsenal star Ramsey has fallen out of favour at Juve, featuring for less than 100 minutes in Serie A this season.

The 31-year-old has been linked with a possible return to the Gunners and moves to Premier League sides Everton and Saudi-backed Newcastle.

UK media reports on Tuesday also said that Burnley had seen an approach turned down by Ramsey.

"Aaron Ramsey returned today after his leave to work in England, but he is an outgoing player," Allegri said ahead of Juventus' Serie A game against Napoli on Thursday.

Ramsey, who has made 71 international appearances for Wales, joined Juve from Arsenal on a free transfer in 2019.

He has scored six goals in 69 games for the club.

Allegri also dismissed reports that Spain striker Alvaro Morata could depart for struggling Barcelona.

"I told Alvaro that he is staying here, he is not leaving Juventus, end of story," Allegri said.

Morata has netted seven times this season in all competitions.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu to lead FG's delegation to Cameroon

AFCON 2021: Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu to lead FG's delegation to Cameroon

Davies joins Bayern's Covid list, putting Gladbach game in doubt

Davies joins Bayern's Covid list, putting Gladbach game in doubt

Covid forces postponement of Liverpool-Arsenal League Cup semi

Covid forces postponement of Liverpool-Arsenal League Cup semi

Ramsey set to leave Juventus, says Allegri

Ramsey set to leave Juventus, says Allegri

Djokovic cleared to defend title in Melbourne amid vaccine controversy

Djokovic cleared to defend title in Melbourne amid vaccine controversy

AFCON 2021: Malawi – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

AFCON 2021: Malawi – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

Trending

‘You were there for me’ – Van Persie pays tribute to late Ghana defender Christian Gyan

‘You were there for me’ – Van Persie pays tribute to late Ghana defender Christian Gyan

It’s not Partey’s fault that he was bought for £45 million – Xhaka defends Ghana midfielder

It’s not Partey’s fault that he was bought for £45 million – Xhaka defends Ghana midfielder

5 Nigerians who have played under new Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro

Jose Peseiro (IMAGO / Pedro Benavente)

Ex-Ghana defender Christian Gyan dies at age 43

Ex-Ghana defender Christian Gyan dies at age 43