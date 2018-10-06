Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Rampant Hibs rout Hamilton, Aberdeen hit four

Football Rampant Hibs rout Hamilton, Aberdeen hit four

Hibernian stepped up the pressure on Edinburgh rivals Hearts with a 6-0 thrashing of Hamilton that moved them within two points of the Scottish Premiership leaders on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Neil Lennon's (pictured January 2015) side recorded their fourth successive league win thanks to three goals in 14 first-half minutes play

Neil Lennon's (pictured January 2015) side recorded their fourth successive league win thanks to three goals in 14 first-half minutes

(AFP/File)

Hibernian stepped up the pressure on Edinburgh rivals Hearts with a 6-0 thrashing of Hamilton that moved them within two points of the Scottish Premiership leaders on Saturday.

Neil Lennon's side recorded their fourth successive league win thanks to three goals in 14 first-half minutes from Martin Boyle, Stevie Mallan and Emerson Hyndman at Easter Road.

Second-half efforts from Mallan, Florian Kamberi and a Matt Kilgallon own goal saw Hibernian claim their biggest league win since 2006.

Table-toppers Hearts take their unbeaten record to Ibrox on Sunday to face Steven Gerrard's Rangers.

Aberdeen were also celebrating an emphatic victory after crushing St Mirren 4-1 at Pittodrie.

Sam Cosgrove, Connor McLennan and Max Lowe all netted before the break with their first goals for the club to put Derek McInnes' men in charge.

Cosgrove doubled his Dons account in the 65th minute before Simeon Jackson netted a consolation for Saints.

Kilmarnock hit back for a 2-1 win at struggling Dundee, while Motherwell held on for a 1-1 draw with Livingston.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Lionel Messi Barcelona star wins Champions League Player of the Week againbullet
2 Premier League Hazard, Sterling lead nominees for Player of the Month...bullet
3 Matteo Guendouzi 5 things to know about Arsenal midfielderbullet

Football

Borussia Dortmund striker Paco Alcacer celebrates sealing his hat-trick
Football Alcacer hat-trick keeps Dortmund top after seven-goal thriller
Jose Mourinho is feeling the heat at Manchester United
Football Dier fires Spurs to victory, Mourinho prepares for crucial test
Cristiano Ronaldo will start for Juventus in Udine amid rape allegations.
Football Embattled Ronaldo starts for Juventus against Udinese
Tottenham's Eric Dier smashed home the opening goal at Wembley
Football Sloppy Spurs see off 10-man Cardiff to close on top two
X
Advertisement