Rampant Hibs rout Hamilton, Aberdeen hit four

Hibernian stepped up the pressure on Edinburgh rivals Hearts with a 6-0 thrashing of Hamilton that moved them within two points of the Scottish Premiership leaders on Saturday.

Neil Lennon's side recorded their fourth successive league win thanks to three goals in 14 first-half minutes from Martin Boyle, Stevie Mallan and Emerson Hyndman at Easter Road.

Second-half efforts from Mallan, Florian Kamberi and a Matt Kilgallon own goal saw Hibernian claim their biggest league win since 2006.

Table-toppers Hearts take their unbeaten record to Ibrox on Sunday to face Steven Gerrard's Rangers.

Aberdeen were also celebrating an emphatic victory after crushing St Mirren 4-1 at Pittodrie.

Sam Cosgrove, Connor McLennan and Max Lowe all netted before the break with their first goals for the club to put Derek McInnes' men in charge.

Cosgrove doubled his Dons account in the 65th minute before Simeon Jackson netted a consolation for Saints.

Kilmarnock hit back for a 2-1 win at struggling Dundee, while Motherwell held on for a 1-1 draw with Livingston.