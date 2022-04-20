LIGUE 1

Ramos and Mbappe shine in PSG easy win over Angers

David Ben
PSG recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory over Angers on Wednesday night, without Lionel Messi and Neymar to inch closer to a record 10th Ligue 1 title

PSG edged closer to another French title following their win against Angers on Wednesday night
Paris St Germain cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win at Angers on Wednesday night, April 20 in the French Ligue 1.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for the Parisians in the 28th minute off a brilliant assist from Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi.

Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos both scored as PSG edged closer to their 10th Lige 1 title with a 3-0 win away at Angers
Sergio Ramos stretched the visitors lead on the stroke of half-time after a wonderful assist by the returning Angel Di Maria.

The latter eventually provided another assist in the second-half for PSG defender Marquinhos in the 77th minute to put the game to bed finally.

Marquinhos scored for PSG against Angers on Wednesday night
Following the win on Wednesday for PSG, fellow Ligue 1 rivals Marseille also managed a hard-fought 3-2 win over Nantes at home as well.

Marseille's win now meant that the league leaders PSG will have to wait until Saturday to lift the Ligue 1 trophy when they face Lens.

Marseille's 3-2 win over Nantes on Wednesday meant that PSG would have to wait a little longer before lifting the Ligue 1 trophy
Regardless of Marseille's result this weekend, Mauricio Pochettino's men only need a point to be confirmed Champions formally.

PSG currently lead second-placed Marseille with 15 points in the league.

The Parisians will also be hoping to welcome back their Brazilian forward Neymar will for the Lens game after serving a one-match ban for accumulating five yellow cards.

While Argentinian maestro Lionel Messi, who has an inflamed Achilles, will be assessed again, along with Italy midfielder Marco Verratti and France centre-back Presnel Kimpembe who are also nursing knee injuries ,after the pair (latter) also missed win at Angers.

