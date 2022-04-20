Ramos and Mbappe shine in PSG easy win over Angers

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for the Parisians in the 28th minute off a brilliant assist from Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi.

Imago

Sergio Ramos stretched the visitors lead on the stroke of half-time after a wonderful assist by the returning Angel Di Maria.

The latter eventually provided another assist in the second-half for PSG defender Marquinhos in the 77th minute to put the game to bed finally.

Imago

Following the win on Wednesday for PSG, fellow Ligue 1 rivals Marseille also managed a hard-fought 3-2 win over Nantes at home as well.

Marseille's win now meant that the league leaders PSG will have to wait until Saturday to lift the Ligue 1 trophy when they face Lens.

Imago

Regardless of Marseille's result this weekend, Mauricio Pochettino's men only need a point to be confirmed Champions formally.

PSG currently lead second-placed Marseille with 15 points in the league.

The Parisians will also be hoping to welcome back their Brazilian forward Neymar will for the Lens game after serving a one-match ban for accumulating five yellow cards.