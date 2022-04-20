Paris St Germain cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win at Angers on Wednesday night, April 20 in the French Ligue 1.
Ramos and Mbappe shine in PSG easy win over Angers
PSG recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory over Angers on Wednesday night, without Lionel Messi and Neymar to inch closer to a record 10th Ligue 1 title
Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for the Parisians in the 28th minute off a brilliant assist from Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi.
Sergio Ramos stretched the visitors lead on the stroke of half-time after a wonderful assist by the returning Angel Di Maria.
The latter eventually provided another assist in the second-half for PSG defender Marquinhos in the 77th minute to put the game to bed finally.
Following the win on Wednesday for PSG, fellow Ligue 1 rivals Marseille also managed a hard-fought 3-2 win over Nantes at home as well.
Marseille's win now meant that the league leaders PSG will have to wait until Saturday to lift the Ligue 1 trophy when they face Lens.
Regardless of Marseille's result this weekend, Mauricio Pochettino's men only need a point to be confirmed Champions formally.
PSG currently lead second-placed Marseille with 15 points in the league.
The Parisians will also be hoping to welcome back their Brazilian forward Neymar will for the Lens game after serving a one-match ban for accumulating five yellow cards.
While Argentinian maestro Lionel Messi, who has an inflamed Achilles, will be assessed again, along with Italy midfielder Marco Verratti and France centre-back Presnel Kimpembe who are also nursing knee injuries ,after the pair (latter) also missed win at Angers.
