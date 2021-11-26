Why incoming Manchester United interim coach Rangnick rejected manager role at Chelsea

Pulse Ghana

According to various reports, the 63-year-old is expected to assume duties as United's interim manager soon but with another deal in place to take up a consultancy role within the club for two years. Rangnick will manage the United team till the end of the season when a permanent manager will be appointed.

At the time Chelsea made their approach, Rangnick was unattached but he subsequently joined Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow in July as Head of Sports and Development. When he was offered the Chelsea job he said: "I’m not an interim coach. To the media and players you would be the four-month manager.”

Meanwhile, Lokomotiv Chairman Alexander Plutnik has seemingly confirmed Rangnick's imminent departure from the club.

AFP

Speaking to the media ahead of Lokomotiv's Europa League game on Thursday, Plutnik said: "Things are good. We are now focused on the game. We will think after the match. Everything will be fine."