Why incoming Manchester United interim coach Rangnick rejected manager role at Chelsea

Damola Ogungbe

Ralf Rangnock has accepted the same interim manager role at Manchester United, a two-year consultancy offer at might have changed his mind

Ralf Rangnick reportedly rejected an interim manager role at Chelsea in January
Ralf Rangnick reportedly rejected an interim manager role at Chelsea in January

Incoming Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick reportedly turned down the opportunity to take charge of Chelsea when Frank Lampard was sacked earlier this year. The German had been offered a temporary deal but reportedly refused, citing that he is not an 'interim manager.'

According to various reports, the 63-year-old is expected to assume duties as United's interim manager soon but with another deal in place to take up a consultancy role within the club for two years. Rangnick will manage the United team till the end of the season when a permanent manager will be appointed.

At the time Chelsea made their approach, Rangnick was unattached but he subsequently joined Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow in July as Head of Sports and Development. When he was offered the Chelsea job he said: "I’m not an interim coach. To the media and players you would be the four-month manager.”

Meanwhile, Lokomotiv Chairman Alexander Plutnik has seemingly confirmed Rangnick's imminent departure from the club.

Ralf Rangnick has turned Red Bull-controlled clubs Leipzig and Salzburg into Champions League regulars
Ralf Rangnick has turned Red Bull-controlled clubs Leipzig and Salzburg into Champions League regulars

Speaking to the media ahead of Lokomotiv's Europa League game on Thursday, Plutnik said: "Things are good. We are now focused on the game. We will think after the match. Everything will be fine."

Rangnick is a well-respected figure in German football and he is credited with shaping the philosophies of the current crop of top German managers including Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann. He is expected to take over from Michael Carrick after this weekend's trip to Chelsea.

Damola Ogungbe

