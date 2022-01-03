'No more giveaways' - Rangnick slams Manchester United midfielders after Wolves defeat

Manchester United lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers at home for the first time in 40 years after Joao Moutinho's 82nd minute goal secured all three points for Bruno Lage's side on Monday night. It was also the first time Manchester United would lose a game since Rangnick arrived at Old Trafford.

Wolves midfield overload exposes United 4-2-2-2 formation

Deploying a 4-2-2-2 formation, Manchester United were overrun in the middle of the park with Wolves playing with as many as 4 or 5 midfielders. Rangnick pointed out this problem in his post-match press conference at Old Trafford.

AFP

Rangnick explained: “They are playing with 4/5 central midfielders and we couldn’t control that side of the pitch. We were struggling when they released their wing-backs."

“We had more control in the second half, the goal we conceded was one where Moutinho could shoot completely unmarked with no pressure at all.”

Manchester United not pressing enough

The 63-year-old manager also stated that United's poor pressing during the Wolves match was due to the inability of the squad to master the art since he arrived. Rangnick alluded to the recent shutdown of the United training ground as one of the reasons the team has not been able to practice their pressing.

“I mean, we didn’t press at all. We couldn’t get into those pressing positions. This is the big issue, we’ve only been working for two and a half to three weeks. We haven’t had that much time to train on pressing too much, the training facility was closed during a period," Rangnick said.

AFP

However, the United interim manager resisted blaming specific members of the squad for the loss to Wolves, stressing that the team needs to work together to eliminate unforced errors and giveaways.

The United manager stated: “The game showed that we have a lot of work to do. We had too many unforced errors, too many giveaways. We can only improve if we work collectively. I won’t be speaking about individual errors and performances.”