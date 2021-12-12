RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Rangnick knocks Pogba for Dubai trip, refuses to beg him to stay

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe

Paul Pogba is due back at Old Trafford this Sunday after a three-week rehabilitation trip in Dubai for his thigh injury

Ralf Rangnick says all Manchester United players must use the club's medical facilities for injury recovery after Paul Pogba's three-week trip to Dubai
Ralf Rangnick says all Manchester United players must use the club's medical facilities for injury recovery after Paul Pogba's three-week trip to Dubai

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has taken an exception to Paul Pogba's trip to Dubai for his rehabilitation from a thigh injury he picked up while on international duty. The German manager stated that United players would be required to stay at the club while recovering from an injury in the future.

Rangnick noted that since the decision on Pogba heading to Dubai was out of his hands, there was nothing he could do but such would not be allowed in the future. Pogba had a phone call with the interim manager on Tuesday and is expected to meet with the German on Sunday.

Paul Pogba is yet to feature under Ralf Rangnick due to a thigh injury he picked up while with the France national team
Paul Pogba is yet to feature under Ralf Rangnick due to a thigh injury he picked up while with the France national team

Pogba returned from his three-week rehabilitation trip in Dubai on Friday but Rangnick insists the club's medical facilities are adequate to cater to players' recovery requirements.

"I have already spoken to the medical department, and in the future I want players with injuries to stay here. I would not want players to do their rehab abroad or anywhere else, but the decision on Paul was taken before I came," Rangnick stated.

The 63-year-old tactician also said he would not convince any player to stay at the club in an apparent dig at Paul Pogba. The German believes that Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world and thus players should want to stay and play at the club.

Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are some of the clubs Paul Pogba could move to if he runs down his contract at United
Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are some of the clubs Paul Pogba could move to if he runs down his contract at United

Rangnick said: "Players have to want to play and stay at a big club like Manchester United. If a player does not want to play for a club like Manchester United medium or long-term, I don't think it makes sense to convince him to change his mind. I don't think anyone in the club should try to convince a player to stay."

Pogba and United are in a contract stand-off with the French midfielder having just six months left on a contract that expires in June 2022. The Old Trafford side might lose the World Cup-winning midfielder for free for a second time after spending £89m in 2016 to bring him back to the club from Juventus.

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

