Rangnick knocks Pogba for Dubai trip, refuses to beg him to stay

Rangnick noted that since the decision on Pogba heading to Dubai was out of his hands, there was nothing he could do but such would not be allowed in the future. Pogba had a phone call with the interim manager on Tuesday and is expected to meet with the German on Sunday.

AFP

Pogba returned from his three-week rehabilitation trip in Dubai on Friday but Rangnick insists the club's medical facilities are adequate to cater to players' recovery requirements.

"I have already spoken to the medical department, and in the future I want players with injuries to stay here. I would not want players to do their rehab abroad or anywhere else, but the decision on Paul was taken before I came," Rangnick stated.

The 63-year-old tactician also said he would not convince any player to stay at the club in an apparent dig at Paul Pogba. The German believes that Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world and thus players should want to stay and play at the club.

AFP

Rangnick said: "Players have to want to play and stay at a big club like Manchester United. If a player does not want to play for a club like Manchester United medium or long-term, I don't think it makes sense to convince him to change his mind. I don't think anyone in the club should try to convince a player to stay."