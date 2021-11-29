RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Ralf Rangnick: 2 Nigerians who played under new Manchester United boss

Tosin Abayomi

The new Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is no stranger to Nigerian players.

Premier League giants Manchester United have announced the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager through a statement on their official website.

The German boss will take charge of the Red Devils until the end of the season.

Rangnick takes over from Michael Carrick who led the team for the last two games following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on November 21.

Coming to Manchester United, Rangnick leaves the Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow where he was the Managing Director of Sport and Communications.

Rangnick arrives at Manchester United as the man who invented the gegenpressing style of football now modified by Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

He has worked with two former Nigerians in the past which could serve as good news for fans of the club in the country.

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Chinedu Obasi is one of the players to have worked with Rangnick in the past.

Rangnick was in charge of Obasi when he was at German Bundesliga outfit 1899 Hoffenheim.

From 2006 till 2011, Rangnick coached at Hoffenheim. Obasi was also at Hoffenheim from 2007 till 2012.

Under Rangnick Obasi had one of the most successful spells in front of goal as he scored 26 goals and provided 17 assists in a total of 86 appearances.

Another Nigerian to have worked with the new Manchester United manager is Jonathan Akpoborie.

Akpoborie featured under Rangnick during their time together with German Bundesliga outfit VfB Stuttgart.

Rangnick was coach of VfB Stuttgart during the 1998/99 season and gave Akpoborie limited chances to prove himself.

Akpoborie made just four appearances under Rangnick and a combined 241 minutes but was unable to find the back of the net, unlike Obasi.

Nigeria-eligible winger Faustino Anjorin was recruited on loan from Chelsea to Lokomotiv Moscow during the summer transfer window.

The 63-year-old will be hoping to take charge of Manchester United when they take on rivals Arsenal on Thursday, December 2nd subject to work visa requirements.

Ralf Rangnick: 2 Nigerians who played under new Manchester United boss

How should Nigeria replace Victor Osimhen at AFCON?