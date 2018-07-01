Pulse.ng logo
Reactions as Croatia beat Denmark 3-2 in penalty at World Cup 2018

World Cup 2018 Rakitic the hero as Croatia beat Denmark in penalty shoot out

Here are the reactions as Reactions as Croatia beat Denmark 3-2 in penalty at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Here are Twitter reactions as Croatia beat Denmark  3-2 in penalty shootout after a 90 minute and extra time 1-1 draw in their round of 16 2018 FIFA World Cup, clash on Sunday, July 1. play Rakitic scored the winning penalty to give Croatia victory (CNN Sport)
Here are Twitter reactions as Croatia beat Denmark  3-2 in penalty shootout after a 90 minute and extra time 1-1 draw in their round of 16 2018 FIFA World Cup, clash on Sunday, July 1.

Denmark finished second place in group C to set up a second round clash with Croatia who won all their group matches in group D.

The game started a heavy pace with Denmark taking the lead through Mathias Joergensen in the 1st minute and Mario Manduzkic equalised for Croatia in the 4th minute.

The game ended 1-1 after full time and extra time as both sides proceeded to penalty shoot outs where Croatia emerged winners.

 

Croatia vs Denmark stats

 

play Joergensen's goal could not save Denmark (CNN Sport)

 

 

Croatia to face Denmark in quarter-finals

