Reactions as Croatia beat Denmark 3-2 in penalty at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Denmark finished second place in group C to set up a second round clash with Croatia who won all their group matches in group D.
The game started a heavy pace with Denmark taking the lead through Mathias Joergensen in the 1st minute and Mario Manduzkic equalised for Croatia in the 4th minute.
The game ended 1-1 after full time and extra time as both sides proceeded to penalty shoot outs where Croatia emerged winners.