Here are Twitter reactions as Croatia beat Denmark 3-2 in penalty shootout after a 90 minute and extra time 1-1 draw in their round of 16 2018 FIFA World Cup , clash on Sunday, July 1.

Denmark finished second place in group C to set up a second round clash with Croatia who won all their group matches in group D.

The game started a heavy pace with Denmark taking the lead through Mathias Joergensen in the 1st minute and Mario Manduzkic equalised for Croatia in the 4th minute.

The game ended 1-1 after full time and extra time as both sides proceeded to penalty shoot outs where Croatia emerged winners.

Croatia vs Denmark stats

