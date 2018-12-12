Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling named Premier League's Player of the Month for November

news

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has been named November Premier League Player of the Month on Wednesday, December 12.

Nominees for the award included teammate Leroy Sane along with West Ham midfielder Felipe Anderson, Everton defender Lucas Digne and Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko.

Other nominees included Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson and another Manchester City midfielder David Silva.

Sterling was awarded the best player for November after he score three goals and contributed three assists in the games played during the month.

Sterling has suffered criticism of late after his was allegedly racial abused as Manchester City lost their first game in the Premier League to Chelsea.

The 23-year-old has however bounced back by attending a party organised by England teammate Jesse Lingard to launch his clothing brand.

It is the second time that Sterling has won the award this first time was back in August 2016.

He is expected to lead Manchester City when they take on Everton in their next Premier League encounter scheduled for Saturday, December 15.