Raheem Sterling confirms Manchester City exit before Chelsea confirms his signing

Authors:

Tunde Young
Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Chelsea have not announced the signing of Raheem Sterling but the English superstar has now confirmed his departure from Manchester City with an emotional open letter

As the rumours of a potential move to Chelsea intensifies, Raheem Sterling has pretty much put it beyond reasonable doubt.

The English winger penned an emotional farewell letter to Manchester City fans which confirms his imminent departure from the team.

Sterling’s announcement comes before Chelsea which is strange because it is usually the other way round but it seems the 27-year-old is excited about the move.

€40m for a 31-year-old with 1 year left on his contract shows Todd Boehly is out of his depth

Raheem Sterling’s letter read, "Seven seasons. Eleven major trophies. A lifetime of memories.

"To the coaching staff who have played a massive role in my development over the years, to my team-mates who have become more than just those I share a pitch with, to the office staff, to the fans who have tirelessly supported the team. And to everyone involved with Manchester City. My respect for you couldn't be greater.

"What a ride it's been. I am thankful for the ups and the downs, as it's downs that have, at times, tested my strength and resolve and enabled me to stand here in front of you as the best possible version of myself, Sterling continued

"I arrived in Manchester a 20-year-old. Today, I leave as a man. Thank you for your endless support. It's been an honour to wear the shirt of Manchester City," the Englishman concluded.

Authors:

Tunde Young

