Chelsea launch opening bid for Raheem Sterling

David Ben
According to multiple reports, Chelsea could finally make the English attacker their first summer signing of the Todd Boehly era should they manage to reach an agreement with Manchester City

Chelsea are confident of signing Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling this summer, provided a fee can be agreed with the Premier League champions for the forward as per Sky Sports.

The 27-year-old Jamaican-born star has one year remaining on his contract at Manchester City.

Chelsea have launched an opening bid for Raheem Sterling according to latest reports
But latest reports have claimed that, would take a bid close to £60m from Chelsea for a deal to be done in this transfer window.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, is also understood to be a big admirer of Sterling, with the Blues boss believing the attacker is better suited to Chelsea's style of play than Romelu Lukaku - who looks set for a loan return back to Italy with talks progressing with Inter Milan.

According to Sky Italy, Chelsea believe a fairer price would be around £35m for the Englishman's services.

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has just 12 months left on his current contract
The 27-year-old attacker has played 339 times for the Premier league champions scoring 131 goals - just outside the top ten in the club's all-time goalscorers list.

However, a guaranteed starting spot hasn't always been provided for him under manager Pep Guardiola.

