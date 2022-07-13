Chelsea: Raheem Sterling will become Blue's highest-paid player

The 27-year-old is understood to have already agreed personal terms on a five-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

Chelsea are in the progress of scheduling a medical for the English attacker in London as per The Athletic.

In the meantime, Sterling is expected to join his new teammates on their pre-season tour to the United States this July.

Imago

Sterling joined Manchester City from Liverpool for an initial £44 million in July 2015 and has gone on to win four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and three League Cups.

He is also regarded as one of the best players in his position in the Premier League having scored 131 goals in 339 appearances for the reigning Premier League champions in his seven-year spell.

With the promise of more playing time, Sterling was no doubt willing sign for Chelsea with City having signed Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez this summer.

Also the presence of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez is already more than enough competition for the highly-rated attacker.

Raheem Sterling will become Chelsea's highest-paid player

Prior to his agreement to join the Londoners, Manchester City are understood to have been paying him around an incredible £300,000 a week, making him one of the highest-paid players in the club as well as the division.

AFP

That being said, Sterling's contract with the Blues would no doubt earn him similar numbers or even north of that amount.

Ngolo Kante is currently the club's highest-paid player at £290,000 per week (after Romelu Lukaku's loan exit) and understandably so, the Frenchman is one of the few world-class players in Thomas Tuchel's side.