Spanish veteran Rafael Benítez to coach Alex Iwobi next season

Steve Dede

Iwobi will resume pre-season at Everton to work with a new coach.

Alex Iwobi (Instagram/Everton)

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi will be playing under his third coach at Everton after they appointed Spanish veteran Rafael Benítez as their new manager for next season.

Despite fans’ backlash, Everton on Tuesday, June 30, 2021, confirmed former Liverpool boss Benitez as their new manager.

This means Iwobi will have a new manager when he resumes pre-season with the Toffees on Monday, July 5.

The Nigeria international joined Everton in the summer of 2019 from his boyhood club Arsenal.

Portuguese coach Marco Silva was in charge when he joined, and he briefly played club legend Durcan Ferguson, before Carlo Ancelotti took over midway in the 2019/2020 season.

He played an entire season under Ancelotti before the manager made a return to Real Madrid.

