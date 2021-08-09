Nadal like all Mallorca fans are hyped about the new season following the team's return to the La Liga.

Nadal star was the focal point of the club’s presentation video, which shows the Mallorca native training at his Manacor Academy together with his coach Carlos Moya sporting the new RCD Mallorca away kit.

The jersey, designed by Nike, is white with stylish grey shading on the front.

Mallorca finished second in the Spanish second division in the 2020/2021 season to get promotion to the top division.