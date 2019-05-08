Racist abuse aimed at Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho on Twitter will be documented by the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) who will then be presented to social media bosses during a meeting later in May.

Iheanacho was a subject of vile tweets on Monday, May 6 following his miss for Leicester City against his former side Manchester City.

Several racist tweets were directed at the 22-year-old between 9:45 and 10 pm and remained on Twitter on Tuesday night with the social media platform failing to take them off.

The Super Eagles star was called all sort of names including ‘n*****’.

The PFA have documented the tweets and will present them to bosses of social media companies in a meeting holding later in May.

The vile tweets at Iheanacho are some of the tweets that the PFA have documented to show social media bosses the type of abuse black footballers face on social media platforms.

It was abuse like this that prompted the PFA to encourage their members to boycott social media for 24 hours in protest.

Following the spate of racial abuse against its black members, the players took to social media platforms to share a photo of the campaign which was entitled #Enough.

Iheanacho himself among other Nigerian players like Mikel Obi, Alex Iwobi, Odion Ighalo, Wilfred Ndidi, Semi Ajayi took part in the campaign.