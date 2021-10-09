RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Rabiot to miss Nations League final after positive Covid test

Adrien Rabiot will miss France's Nations League final with Spain after testing positive for Covid-19, the French Football Federation announced on Saturday.

Juventus midfielder Rabiot, 26, will not travel to Milan for Sunday's clash at the San Siro and will not be replaced, the FFF said, with Les Bleus also deprived of injured left-back Lucas Digne.

The FFF added that every other player returned a negative result on Saturday morning following tests on Friday afternoon ahead of the team's departure from Turin, where they beat Belgium 3-2 on Thursday.

UEFA rules for the Nations League Final Four say that matches will be played as long as teams have 13 players -- including at least one goalkeeper -- available.

France coach Didier Deschamps currently has 21 players from which he can pick his team for the final.

