Quiet night for Kelechi Iheanacho while Wilfred Ndidi does his job as Leicester City win at Man United

While it was a massive win for their Champions League cause, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made 10 changes with his weakened side to make it less spectacular.

Two Nigerian players Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, played 90 minutes at Old Trafford.

Iheanacho quiet

Iheanacho has been in superb form, with 11 goals since the start of March 2021, the most by any player in that time frame.

But on Tuesday night, he couldn’t get on the scoresheet against Manchester United.

Starved of chances, the 24-year-old was barely seen. His only chance of the game came in the second, which he failed to score, firing straight at David de Gea at the near post after receiving a pass from Youri Tielemans.

He wasn’t involved much in the game but almost had a hand in a goal when he played in Jamie Vardy at the near post. Vardy played the ball across the front of the goal, but Tielemans was just inches away from a touch that would have put the ball in the net.

Ndidi does his job

Ndidi has not been well-talked about since the resurgence of Iheanacho, but he has continued to do his job for Leicester City.

On Tuesday night, it was the same, especially in the second half when he constantly won the ball in the middle of the park to thwart United’s attack.

As United attacked and attacked in search of an equalizer, Ndidi was busy mopping up balls in midfield to protect his defence.

In set-piece situations, he was gigantic, making a huge leap towards the end of the game to head out a corner.

Leicester City badly needed a result against Manchester United to avoid a second-straight season collapse in their top-four race.