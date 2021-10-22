The Bayern Munich superstar spoke to Steve Dede about topics such as his favourite music, superstitions, and African teammates.
Quick Takes: Robert Lewandowski reveals his pre-match ritual and favourite African teammates
Pulse Sports had an exclusive interview with Robert Lewandowski during the international break.
Here are some of the surprising answers he revealed in our ‘Quick Takes’ interview:
Pulse: What is your favourite music?
RL: I like R&B and Hiphop… Justin Timberlake and Usher.
Pulse: Do you have any pre-match rituals or superstitions?
RL: Hmm... I don’t know if it’s a ritual but every game I put on the left boot [first] and then the right boot. I’ve been doing this for years and now I don’t even think about it.
Pulse: Who is the best African player that you have played with?
RL: [Laughs] Now I’m playing with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting; he is a great guy who is an important part of the dressing room. [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang as well - you know how good a striker he is, I don’t have to say. He was also a very fun and positive person.
Pulse: Who is the best African player that you have played against?
RL: Over the last few years, [Sadio] Mané for sure. [Riyad] Mahrez as well. Before that, I played against [Samuel] Eto’o when I was very young. Yaya Touré, when he was playing for Manchester City as well.
Pulse: Which African country do you think can one day win the World Cup?
RL: Haha, that’s too hard to say!
Pulse: What do you do when you are not playing football?
RL: I travel a lot, because we are playing every two days. Everyday that I am off I try to spend time with my family and friends.
I have two daughters and it's important for them to be with their father as much as possible, and for me to spend my time with my wife and kids.
Pulse: Do you know what you will do when you have finished playing football?
RL: I started to prepare for life after football when I was 27 years old, so I have lots of options. Right now I cannot choose because I don't know what my heart will tell me in a few years.
