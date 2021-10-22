Quick Takes: Robert Lewandowski reveals his pre-match ritual and favourite African teammates

Here are some of the surprising answers he revealed in our ‘Quick Takes’ interview:

Pulse: What is your favourite music?

RL: I like R&B and Hiphop… Justin Timberlake and Usher.

Pulse: Do you have any pre-match rituals or superstitions?

RL: Hmm... I don’t know if it’s a ritual but every game I put on the left boot [first] and then the right boot. I’ve been doing this for years and now I don’t even think about it.

Pulse: Who is the best African player that you have played with?

RL: [Laughs] Now I’m playing with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting; he is a great guy who is an important part of the dressing room. [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang as well - you know how good a striker he is, I don’t have to say. He was also a very fun and positive person.

Getty Images

Pulse: Who is the best African player that you have played against?

RL: Over the last few years, [Sadio] Mané for sure. [Riyad] Mahrez as well. Before that, I played against [Samuel] Eto’o when I was very young. Yaya Touré, when he was playing for Manchester City as well.

Pulse: Which African country do you think can one day win the World Cup?

RL: Haha, that’s too hard to say!

Pulse: What do you do when you are not playing football?

RL: I travel a lot, because we are playing every two days. Everyday that I am off I try to spend time with my family and friends.

I have two daughters and it's important for them to be with their father as much as possible, and for me to spend my time with my wife and kids.

Pulse: Do you know what you will do when you have finished playing football?