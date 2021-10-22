RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Quick Takes: Robert Lewandowski reveals his pre-match ritual and favourite African teammates

Authors:

Steve Dede

Pulse Sports had an exclusive interview with Robert Lewandowski during the international break.

Robert Lewandowski spoke to Pulse Sports' Steve Dede about his favourite music and other stuff
Robert Lewandowski spoke to Pulse Sports' Steve Dede about his favourite music and other stuff

The Bayern Munich superstar spoke to Steve Dede about topics such as his favourite music, superstitions, and African teammates.

Recommended articles

Here are some of the surprising answers he revealed in our ‘Quick Takes’ interview:

Pulse: What is your favourite music?

RL: I like R&B and Hiphop… Justin Timberlake and Usher.

Pulse: Do you have any pre-match rituals or superstitions?

RL: Hmm... I don’t know if it’s a ritual but every game I put on the left boot [first] and then the right boot. I’ve been doing this for years and now I don’t even think about it.

Pulse: Who is the best African player that you have played with?

RL: [Laughs] Now I’m playing with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting; he is a great guy who is an important part of the dressing room. [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang as well - you know how good a striker he is, I don’t have to say. He was also a very fun and positive person.

Robert Lewandowski and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang played together at Borussia Dortmund (Getty Images)
Robert Lewandowski and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang played together at Borussia Dortmund (Getty Images) Getty Images

Pulse: Who is the best African player that you have played against?

RL: Over the last few years, [Sadio] Mané for sure. [Riyad] Mahrez as well. Before that, I played against [Samuel] Eto’o when I was very young. Yaya Touré, when he was playing for Manchester City as well.

Pulse: Which African country do you think can one day win the World Cup?

RL: Haha, that’s too hard to say!

Pulse: What do you do when you are not playing football?

RL: I travel a lot, because we are playing every two days. Everyday that I am off I try to spend time with my family and friends.

I have two daughters and it's important for them to be with their father as much as possible, and for me to spend my time with my wife and kids.

Pulse: Do you know what you will do when you have finished playing football?

RL: I started to prepare for life after football when I was 27 years old, so I have lots of options. Right now I cannot choose because I don't know what my heart will tell me in a few years.

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Haaland out for 'several weeks' with hip injury

Haaland out for 'several weeks' with hip injury

Robert Lewandowski reminisces about the time Nigerian striker Emmanuel Olisadebe fired Polonia Warsaw to their first Polish Championship in 54 years [Pulse Exclusive]

Robert Lewandowski reminisces about the time Nigerian striker Emmanuel Olisadebe fired Polonia Warsaw to their first Polish Championship in 54 years [Pulse Exclusive]

Tuchel forced to juggle after injuries for Lukaku and Werner

Tuchel forced to juggle after injuries for Lukaku and Werner

Quick Takes: Robert Lewandowski reveals his pre-match ritual and favourite African teammates

Quick Takes: Robert Lewandowski reveals his pre-match ritual and favourite African teammates

'Thinking too much about the successes makes you weak' - Robert Lewandowski not satisfied despite his success [Pulse Exclusive]

'Thinking too much about the successes makes you weak' - Robert Lewandowski not satisfied despite his success [Pulse Exclusive]

Chidera Ejuke isn't new Okocha, but he can learn from his football artistry

Chidera Ejuke isn't new Okocha, but he can learn from his football artistry

Benzema's lawyers criticise 'sex tape' trial on last day of hearings

Benzema's lawyers criticise 'sex tape' trial on last day of hearings

Ansu Fati: Barcelona's new number 10 filling the void

Ansu Fati: Barcelona's new number 10 filling the void

Liverpool's Klopp fears 'incredible' Man Utd despite patchy form

Liverpool's Klopp fears 'incredible' Man Utd despite patchy form

Trending

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Quick Takes: Robert Lewandowki reveals his pre-match ritual and favourite African teammates

Robert Lewandowski spoke to Pulse Sports' Steve Dede about his favourite music and other stuff

Perfect Napoli reclaim top spot after Osimhen's 'most important' goal

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen completed a busy week for club and country as he scored Napoli's winner Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE

Robert Lewandowski reminisces about the time Nigerian striker Emmanuel Olisadebe fired Polonia Warsaw to their first Polish Championship in 54 years [Pulse Exclusive]

Robert Lewandowski recalls his earliest memory of Emmanuel Olisadebe