'They will be the whipping boys', Pulse analysts reveal how African teams will finish from their 2022 World Cup groups

Jidechi Chidiezie
While the 1st day of April 2022 was a day like every other year, to fool around, FIFA did not. It was the day the World football governing body conducted the draws for the 2022 World Cup which kicks off later in the year.

For Africa's representatives: Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, they know that fooling around in Qatar is definitely off the cards.

The goal, as always, would be to become the first African nation to make the semifinals of the competition.

But should this audacious attempt for global glory materialize, it remains unknown.

While having a round table discourse with Pulse editors Izuchukwu Akawor, Joba Ogunwale, and reporter Tunde Young, all three revealed what they thought might become of Africa's representatives between November and December.

Senegal
Senegal FIFA

Izuchukwu thinks it will be a disaster if the Teranga Lions don't make the next round, something Joba concurs to.

  • Izuchukwu's take

"In terms of the African reps, Senegal got the best draw. They have the best chance of making it to the next round and I expect them to make it out of Group A. It will be a disaster if they don't."

  • Joba's take

"While hosts Qatar will be backed by a home crowd, that should not pose a threat to the Teranga Lions. On paper, the Netherlands are favourites to finish as first, but with the talent in Senegal's squad, they could push Louis Van Gaal's men for the top spot."

  • Tunde's Take

"Senegal will be tested here. They can finish top of this group if draw the Netherlands and get six points from Ecuador and Qatar, I see it happening. Spoiler alert, I expect them to be the only African team in the knockout rounds."

In a group that hosts the World champions and the Euro 2020 quarterfinalists, all three gentlemen agreed that Tunisia have their work cut out for them. To them, it's already the end of the road for the AFCON 2021 quarterfinalists.

  • Izuchukwu's take

"In Group D with France, Denmark and the winner of the intercontinental playoff between Peru/Australia/UAE? Tunisia have a lot of work to do. In all, it's a very tricky and difficult draw."

  • Joba's take

"Tunisia find itself in the same situation as Morocco. It's unlikely to see them progress out of a group that has France and Denmark."

  • Tunde's Take

"Tunisia? They would have been done for in any group they were placed in but even more so in Group D. They cannot match the strength of France and Denmark."

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi is regarded as one of the best players in the world in his position
Morocco's Achraf Hakimi is regarded as one of the best players in the world in his position Pulse Nigeria

Like Joba who thinks Morocco might have used a little bit of luck during the draws, Izuchukwu agrees that this group is already settled. Tunde claims the same but believes a win against Canada: who return since their first appearance in 1986, could set the ball rolling for Morocco.

  • Izuchukwu's take

"Morocco have an experienced coach but, that group? Do you see that group? [scoffs]. It's difficult to see beyond Belgium and Croatia qualifying."

  • Joba's take

"Morocco are an exciting team, but they have not gotten the easiest of draws. They'll need to get a result against one of Belgium or Croatia, which is going to be difficult. Canada, are very talented, they will also make things difficult for the Atlas Lions."

  • Tunde's Take

"Morocco's game against Canada will be a fun watch. It can swing either way. But should they lose to Belgium and Croatia, puts them in a precarious situation. The truth is that they are unlucky to be in, arguably, the toughest group."

Cameroon are paired with five-time champions Brazil, and Tunde thinks that Cameroon can upset them.

  • Izuchukwu's take

"Cameroon seems the have the next best chance, but Serbia and Switzerland aren't going to be easy meats to chew."

  • Joba's take

"Cameroon also had a difficult draw on paper. Brazil are expected to finish top of the group, which means they (Cameroon) will have to battle Switzerland and Serbia for the second spot. But remember that these sides finished top ahead of Italy and Portugal in their qualifiers".

  • Tunde's Take

"Cameroon's aggressiveness and technicality can upset the trio of Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland. I expect them to get at least three points. But whether or not that'll do, remains to be seen."

Ghana and Uruguay have an unresolved feud from the 2010 FIFA World Cup
Ghana and Uruguay have an unresolved feud from the 2010 FIFA World Cup IMAGO/Horstmuller

Group H will be all about Ghana attempting to get their pound of flesh after Luis Suarez did them dirty in South Africa in 2010 and stopped them from making the semifinals. Izuchukwu calls this 'the biggest African talking point'.

  • Izuchukwu's take

"The Black Stars rekindling that rivalry with Uruguay, with Luis Suarez back to haunt them again? This is outrightly the biggest talking point from an African point of view."

  • Joba's take

"While it's not the kindest draw for Ghana, it's a group they can navigate with a little bit of luck. They'll be looking for revenge against Uruguay, but the opening match against Portugal is not the best game to start with".

  • Tunde's Take

"Ghana would most likely have been in trouble wherever they landed [something Tunde said for Tunisia]. Worse? They are now in Group H where they will be the whipping boys. Bottom of the group without a single point or goal, yes! That's what you get for beating Nigeria."

