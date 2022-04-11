'Is Maguire really a problem?' 3 unhappy United fans speak on what must change after watching Liverpool draw Manchester City

The top-of-the-table showdown between their noisy Manchester neighbours and their rivals from Merseyside did not only bring back memories of United's glory days under Sir Alex Ferguson. It also made the Red Devils realize how lowly the club has fallen, into the trenches of miserable football.

A day before, United lost 1-0 to Everton: a team, more concerned about surviving relegation than spoiling the Red Devils' chances of qualifying for the Champions League. But what could be the problem?

Pulse editor Izuchukwu Akawor, investment analyst Priscilla Okorie and data analyst Tomiwo Ojo all stated, in a roundtable discourse with Pulse after Liverpool drew 2-2 with City, that things must have to change for United to find its way back to the top.

The question, however, remains what things?

Getty Images

Is Maguire, really a problem?

Izuchukwu's take

"I feel for Maguire, it seems like every bad thing happening to the Red Devils these days goes through him. If something bad happens, there must be a Maguire touch to it, whether he started it or not."

Priscilla's take

"I think Maguire isn't the only problem, he is just unlucky. Some of his mistakes are pretty silly, but it could be anybody. But why it is always him?"

Tomiwo's take

"Maggie is not a problem. He is a starter for England. The United system just doesn't favour him. Perhaps, it's because we have no proper DM to shield the back four. But who knows? I think captaincy is also weighing him down."

Can United still qualify for the Champions League?

Izuchukwu's take

"Manchester United will be in Europe next season, I am confident. Do you see that Conference League? That is where fits the current group of these players."

Priscilla's take

"Right now, qualifying depends on how the teams ahead of us play and majorly on how we play. Quite frankly, we play way beneath badly. I guess never say never, right? But I don't see the chance."

Tomiwo's take

"Yes, we can still make the Champions League but the chances are slim because right now? Tottenham are seriously grooving."

Getty Images

Should Ronaldo leave after this season?

Izuchukwu's take

"Ronaldo? United had no plans for him this season, it was a sentimental signing that we didn't need. The legend leaving at the end of the season doesn't mean much if I'd be honest."

Priscilla's take

"I think Ronaldo should leave. For his career's sake and his sanity. Those boys? They don't play like they want to win anything. People say he is the problem whereas he's been saving us. I think the players need to find themselves first."

Tomiwo's take

"Ronaldo should stay, but I know he would want to play in and win the Champions League [again]. We might not be able to help him achieve this."

Reuters

Can Erik Ten Hag give something different from Rangnick, Ole, Mourinho, Van Gaal and Moyes?

Izuchukwu's take

"On paper, Ralf to Ten Hag will be the smoothest transition we have made post-Fergie. While he could make a huge difference, it all depends on the support he gets when it comes down to transfers because Old Trafford is chaos, at the moment."

Priscilla's take

"I don't think it's a coaching problem. The players need to be sold. Except for some exceptional ones, others don't play like they want to win. Except Erik is allowed to sell whoever he doesn't want in his team, they probably will still have the same result."

Tomiwo's take

"Ten Hag. Hmmm. We expect that he'll bring something different; an identity, a style of play. He's one of the best options available now but he would need time.