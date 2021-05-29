RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Questioning of medical team over Maradona's death delayed

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Diego Maradona died of a heart attack in November 2020

Diego Maradona died of a heart attack in November 2020 Creator: ALEJANDRO PAGNI
Diego Maradona died of a heart attack in November 2020 AFP

The interrogation of a medical team under formal investigation for manslaughter over the death of footballing legend Diego Maradona in Argentina last year has been delayed until June 14, AFP sources said Friday.

Recommended articles

The seven members of Maradona's medical team were due to be questioned by investigating judges on Monday, who would then decide whether charges should be brought against them. 

If they are charged and subsequently found guilty they could face between eight and 25 years in prison. 

The 60-year-old footballing icon died of a heart attack in November 2020, just weeks after undergoing brain surgery on a blood clot.

Prosecutors believe Maradona's death was the result of malpractice or negligent actions by his doctors, which worsened his health condition and resulted in his death.

In May, an investigating expert medical panel concluded he was left to his fate for a "prolonged, agonizing period" before his death. 

The legal proceedings were prompted by a complaint filed by two of Maradona's five daughters against his neurosurgeon, Leopoldo Luque, who responded tearfully to the accusations, saying he did "everything he could, up to the impossible" for an "unmanageable" patient.

The recriminations and accusations over Maradona's death are taking place alongside another case, over his disputed inheritance, involving his five children, his brothers and Matias Morla, his former lawyer.

Maradona is an idol to millions of Argentines after he inspired the South American country to only their second World Cup triumph in 1986.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Regina Daniels' brother clears air over mother's rumoured marriage to a younger lover

Rapper falls to death after jumping from window to hide from wife during threesome

Senator Remi Tinubu stands against scrapping 1999 constitution

The harder I prayed, the harder the erection - Uncle Ebo Whyte on how he fought masturbation

Male menopause: Here’s everything you need to know about andropause

Pulse List: 10 Nigerian celebrities who secretly got married

This bride’s traditional wedding outfit will leave you in admiration

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

7 things to know about new Chief of Army Staff Farouk Yahaya