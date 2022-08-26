QPR to offer clubless Super Eagles star a lifeline

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Hoops are looking for a defender to shore up their defence before the transfer window shuts.

Leon Balogun is a target for QPR
Leon Balogun is a target for QPR

Super Eagles star defender Leon Balogun is set to join Skybet Championship side. Queens Park Rangers as a free agent. Balogun has been without a club since he was released by Rangers this summer.

Balogun had two successful years with the Scottish Premiership giants after joining them in 2020.

The Nigerian international won Rangers their first league title since 2011 in his first year before helping them reach the Europa League final last season.

However, despite his displays, Balogun's contract was not renewed after it expired this summer. The Nigerian international has been without a club since, but he is set to be handed a lifeline by QPR.

ALSO READ: Super Eagles star Leon Balogun returns to Rangers

Serge Aurier, Leon Balogun, other top African players still without a club

How Leon Balogun’s unceremonious Rangers exit affects his place in the Super Eagles

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun is still without a club
Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun is still without a club Pulse Nigeria

According to West London Football, as per football league world, QPR boss Michael Beale is interested in the services of Balogun.

The English tactician is familiar with Balogun, having served as Rangers' assistant manager under Steven Gerrard. Beale wants Balogun to bolster QPR's defence following the departure of Yoann Barbet.

Leon Balogun has been linked with a move to QPR
Leon Balogun has been linked with a move to QPR Pulse Nigeria

Also, the former Aston Villa manager believes Balogun's experience will provide leadership at the back for QPR. Balogun will fit in perfectly into QPR as the Hoops play a back three at the back.

The Nigerian international played in a back-three during his time at Rangers. Should Balogun move to QPR, it would be his second spell in England.

The 34-year-old was on the books for Brighton in the Premier League but was not given enough game time at the club. Balogun left The Seagulls in January 2020 to sign for Wigan. He was with the Latics for six months before signing for Rangers.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

Recommended articles

Free agent Leon Balogun gets new club in England, signs 1-year deal with London side

Free agent Leon Balogun gets new club in England, signs 1-year deal with London side

QPR to offer clubless Super Eagles star a lifeline

QPR to offer clubless Super Eagles star a lifeline

Nigeria's Udoka Azubuike and other NBA stars to feature at 2022 Basketball Without Borders in Egypt

Nigeria's Udoka Azubuike and other NBA stars to feature at 2022 Basketball Without Borders in Egypt

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi provides an update on his educational pursuit

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi provides an update on his educational pursuit

Barcelona set to finally complete Jules Koundé registration

Barcelona set to finally complete Jules Koundé registration

Chukwueze gets easy Conference League opponents, West Ham to play Anderlecht

Chukwueze gets easy Conference League opponents, West Ham to play Anderlecht

Trending

Chidera Ejuke (IMAGO/Shengolpixs)

'He needs to score goals, assists' - Falk tears into Super Eagles winger for 'too much dribbling'

Maduka Okoye made his debut for Watford tonight but conceded two goals

A bad night at the office for Maduka Okoye as Dennis sends Watford out

Sunday Oliseh leaves SV Straelen

Former Super Eagles manager Sunday Oliseh resigns after 6 straight defeats

Roma fans blast Mourinho after parking the bus in 1-0 win against Cremonese

'Score 1 goal and defend' - Roma fans blast Mourinho after parking the bus in 1-0 win against Cremonese