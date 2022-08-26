Super Eagles star defender Leon Balogun is set to join Skybet Championship side. Queens Park Rangers as a free agent. Balogun has been without a club since he was released by Rangers this summer.
QPR to offer clubless Super Eagles star a lifeline
The Hoops are looking for a defender to shore up their defence before the transfer window shuts.
Balogun had two successful years with the Scottish Premiership giants after joining them in 2020.
Balogun still without a club since leaving Rangers
The Nigerian international won Rangers their first league title since 2011 in his first year before helping them reach the Europa League final last season.
However, despite his displays, Balogun's contract was not renewed after it expired this summer. The Nigerian international has been without a club since, but he is set to be handed a lifeline by QPR.
According to West London Football, as per football league world, QPR boss Michael Beale is interested in the services of Balogun.
Balogun gets QPR lifeline
The English tactician is familiar with Balogun, having served as Rangers' assistant manager under Steven Gerrard. Beale wants Balogun to bolster QPR's defence following the departure of Yoann Barbet.
Also, the former Aston Villa manager believes Balogun's experience will provide leadership at the back for QPR. Balogun will fit in perfectly into QPR as the Hoops play a back three at the back.
The Nigerian international played in a back-three during his time at Rangers. Should Balogun move to QPR, it would be his second spell in England.
The 34-year-old was on the books for Brighton in the Premier League but was not given enough game time at the club. Balogun left The Seagulls in January 2020 to sign for Wigan. He was with the Latics for six months before signing for Rangers.