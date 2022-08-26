QPR to offer clubless Super Eagles star a lifeline

Balogun had two successful years with the Scottish Premiership giants after joining them in 2020.

Balogun still without a club since leaving Rangers

The Nigerian international won Rangers their first league title since 2011 in his first year before helping them reach the Europa League final last season.

However, despite his displays, Balogun's contract was not renewed after it expired this summer. The Nigerian international has been without a club since, but he is set to be handed a lifeline by QPR.

According to West London Football, as per football league world, QPR boss Michael Beale is interested in the services of Balogun.

Balogun gets QPR lifeline

The English tactician is familiar with Balogun, having served as Rangers' assistant manager under Steven Gerrard. Beale wants Balogun to bolster QPR's defence following the departure of Yoann Barbet.

Also, the former Aston Villa manager believes Balogun's experience will provide leadership at the back for QPR. Balogun will fit in perfectly into QPR as the Hoops play a back three at the back.

The Nigerian international played in a back-three during his time at Rangers. Should Balogun move to QPR, it would be his second spell in England.