The dos and don’ts of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

But with an unusual World Cup comes unusual rules for the patriotic supporters who intend to travel to Qatar to cheer on their national teams and enjoy the World Cup experience.

Here are the dos and don’ts of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, a guide for visitors on the very specific rules of the Islamic gulf state.

Entry into Qatar

The very first step of supporting of your national team would be to physically be present in Qatar and even that is going to be done differently this time around.

An estimated one million visitors are expected in Qatar for the World Cup and they all will be required to have match tickets and accommodation sorted before even entering the country.

All of this can be achieved through the ‘Hayya’ card which serves as a fan pass and can be gotten registered for after the ticket is bought and accommodation reserved.

The Hayya card serves as a visa, match ticket, and free pass for transport and emergency medical treatment.

Can you drink in Qatar?

A big bone of contention for the visiting football fans is alcohol, with Qatar being an Islamic state, many are unsure if booze will be allowed.

Alcohol is available in Qatar but severely restricted to mainly foreign residents aged over 21 and visitors cannot bring alcohol into the country.

Residents need a permit to buy beer, wine and spirits for home consumption at two government-run stores. Residents and fans will be able to go to more than 30 hotels and restaurants where drinks are allowed.

Alcohol will not be sold in the eight World Cup stadiums, but there will be beer stands around the venues open until 30 minutes before each game and for one hour after.

Dos and Don’ts for visiting fans in Qatar

While alcohol will be begrudgingly condone under stringent supervision, narcotics are illegal and will not be condoned in any way.

The British embassy website warns people to expect a “severe” sanction for possession of even small quantities of drugs which can range from prison to a fine or deportation.

The US embassy recommends that travellers even check the legality of some medicines that they might bring to Qatar and to make sure they carry a prescription.

So in summary, do drink alcohol but no drugs of any kind and don’t under any circumstances import pork and any product that could be interpreted as “pornography”.

Women are not required to wear a muslim veil but they must dress “modestly” in public, covered from the shoulders to knees.

Sex outside marriage is illegal and can be punished by flogging though there is no record of when the sanction was last used. The US embassy recommends pregnant women to carry a marriage certificate with them in case they need medical care.

And in terms of Covid-19, vaccinations are not compulsory but anyone over six years old must have a negative PCR test of less than 48 hours or a rapid antigen test within 24 hours before boarding a flight to Qatar.

