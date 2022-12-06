Qatar 2022: ‘You cannot write off Cristiano Ronaldo' - Xherdan Shaqiri

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Switzerland midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri believes Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo is still a big threat

Xherdan Shaqiri(left) and Cristiano Ronaldo(right) face off in the World Cup round of 16
Xherdan Shaqiri(left) and Cristiano Ronaldo(right) face off in the World Cup round of 16

Recommended articles

The Swiss are set to take on Portugal in a last-16 showdown at the 2022 World Cup and questions have been asked of whether Ronaldo is still capable of inspiring Portugal to a triumphant finish. Shaqiri admits it will be foolish to write Ronaldo off

Cristiano Ronaldo still has the quality to lead Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo still has the quality to lead Portugal AFP

Shaqiri said: “You cannot write off Cristiano, he is one of the best players in the world together with Messi. This guy can score any second, any minute, he has the experience and everyone knows how important he is for Portugal and for his team.”

Shaqiri, who now plays his club football in MLS for the Chicago Fire, added:

Xherdan Shaqiri has warned his teammates to be wary of Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Switzerland's game against Portugal
Xherdan Shaqiri has warned his teammates to be wary of Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Switzerland's game against Portugal AFP

“We have to know also the other players because it is not only Ronaldo, they have very good players, young players who can make a big difference and we need to give really a very good performance because it's knockout and anything can happen in the 95-100 minutes and we are looking forward to it.”

More from category

  • Morocco vs Spain Live

    QATAR 2022: Morocco vs Spain Live

  • Van der Sar has compared Bassey to Martinez. (Pulse Sports)

    Edwin Van der Sar compares Calvin Bassey to Manchester United defender

  • Japan lost on penalties to Croatia to crash out of the 2022 world cup in Qatar

    Qatar 2022: Japan optimistic for the future despite heartbreak

Recommended articles

Edwin Van der Sar compares Calvin Bassey to Manchester United defender

Edwin Van der Sar compares Calvin Bassey to Manchester United defender

QATAR 2022: Morocco vs Spain Live

QATAR 2022: Morocco vs Spain Live

Qatar 2022: Japan optimistic for the future despite heartbreak

Qatar 2022: Japan optimistic for the future despite heartbreak

Jesus Baby Bukayo Saka reveals the importance of God in his career

Jesus Baby Bukayo Saka reveals the importance of God in his career

Tima Godbless crowned fastest woman at National Sports Festival in Asaba

Tima Godbless crowned fastest woman at National Sports Festival in Asaba

Qatar 2022: ‘You cannot write off Cristiano Ronaldo' - Xherdan Shaqiri

Qatar 2022: ‘You cannot write off Cristiano Ronaldo' - Xherdan Shaqiri

Fakorede stuns 100m field to win National Sports Festival Gold in Asaba

Fakorede stuns 100m field to win National Sports Festival Gold in Asaba

Qatar 2022: Bukayo Saka ready to take another penalty for England

Qatar 2022: Bukayo Saka ready to take another penalty for England

Twelve-year-old wins Medal at the National sports Festival

Twelve-year-old wins Medal at the National sports Festival

Trending

Andre Onana releases a statement on Cameroon exile
QATAR 2022

‘The Nation first and forever’ - Onana speaks out after being exiled from Cameroon national team

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (14)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Cho Gue-sung is said to be too handsome.

Cho-Sweet! Korea's 2-goal star vs Ghana Gue-Sung getting marriage proposals for being handsome