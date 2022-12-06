Qatar 2022: ‘You cannot write off Cristiano Ronaldo' - Xherdan Shaqiri

The Swiss are set to take on Portugal in a last-16 showdown at the 2022 World Cup and questions have been asked of whether Ronaldo is still capable of inspiring Portugal to a triumphant finish. Shaqiri admits it will be foolish to write Ronaldo off

Shaqiri said: “You cannot write off Cristiano, he is one of the best players in the world together with Messi. This guy can score any second, any minute, he has the experience and everyone knows how important he is for Portugal and for his team.”

Shaqiri, who now plays his club football in MLS for the Chicago Fire, added:

